A SUMMER JOB THAT COULD LEAD TO A SUCCESSFUL CAREER

"What's great about working in our Québec stores is that our head office is in Boucherville, on the South Shore of Montreal. We offer much more than a summer job to Québec students. We offer them a gateway to our vast network with many long-term career opportunities," explains Nadine Chiasson, Director, Talent Acquisition at Lowe's Canada. "We strongly value internal growth at Lowe's Canada, and our store associates are an excellent talent pool for our head office positions. This is a great opportunity for students who would like to continue their career with us after graduation."

Those interested in a job in a RONA or Réno-Dépôt store can visit a store to apply. They may even get an interview on the spot with a manager.

Wall-to-wall opportunities

In addition to in-store positions, Lowe's Canada is currently recruiting for seasonal positions at its Boucherville distribution centre. With a very competitive starting salary and a Monday to Friday work schedule, this distribution centre offers attractive conditions for students in the Greater Montreal area.

Go to https://jobs.lowescanada.ca/ to view all job opportunities in your area.

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

For further information: Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]