CAP-AUX-MEULES, QC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of the Cap-aux-Meules ecodistrict project, Hydro-Québec is joining forces with the municipality of Îles-de-la-Madeleine to create a smart microgrid. Each building will be integrated into the new electric ecosystem as a nanogrid designed with energy efficiency, resilience and carbon neutrality in mind.

The project provides an opportunity to assess certain technologies and develop new expertise that supports, among other things, the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs). The project will incorporate advancements in technical knowledge and will be community centered in order to meet the needs and aspirations of the population.

Ultimately, the Îles-de-la-Madeleine ecodistrict will be a living environment with a culture of sustainability that will serve as an inspiration for the whole of Québec. This urban development and large-scale economic development project will be carried out in the heart of Cap-aux-Meules.

Components of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine smart grid

The Îles-de-la-Madeleine ecodistrict will be made up of about 10 buildings—or nanogrids—integrated into a microgrid that is able to incorporate the following technologies:

Solar panels

Energy storage batteries

Tools to manage energy use in buildings

Hydro-Québec will invest close to $10 million in this project, in part to help developers analyze and select technologies as well as to provide financial support for the purchase of related equipment. The work associated with the microgrid will be coordinated with the ecodistrict construction work and will begin in 2023 with the new Le Phare building.

Quotes:

"Hydro-Québec is excited about the idea of implementing this technology showcase, which will not only enhance the resilience of residents by integrating locally produced renewable energy but will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions while furthering technological knowledge in terms of energy use and power demand management. We are carrying out the project in partnership with the municipality and the community to ensure that it takes their needs into account. It is also a concept that could be implemented elsewhere."

Maude Gauthier, Director – Technological Solutions and Evolving Business Practices, Hydro-Québec

"The ecodistrict is a priority for the community. In the coming years, it will help increase the availability of low-energy housing by making room for innovation and new technologies. The Québec government is proud to participate in this project, which will shape the future of the Communauté maritime des Îles-de-la-Madeleine by supporting decontamination and land rehabilitation efforts as well as the creation of the microgrid confirmed today."

Maïté Blanchette-Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"The ecodistrict project is a perfect illustration of how important innovation is to the energy transition. We're working to make the power grid more resilient across Québec and this microgrid is a step in the right direction for the Îles-de-la-Madeleine."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"We are delighted that the ecodistrict project has reached an important milestone today with the announcement of the microgrid. It is a major component in achieving the sustainable development objectives of this key sector that will be home to the ecodistrict."

Antonin Valiquette, Mayor of the municipality of Îles-de-la-Madeleine

