A Diabetes Therapy Just Locked In Its Cell Supplier, and the Race to End Insulin Injections Is Heating Up

Issued on behalf of Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI)

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- (American News Group News Commentary) For the millions of people who manage diabetes with daily insulin injections, the holy grail has always been the same: a therapy that senses blood sugar and releases the right amount of insulin on its own, the way a healthy pancreas does. A growing group of biotech companies is chasing that goal with cell-based therapies, and this week one small player took a concrete step toward making its version real.

The milestone is a supply deal, which may sound unglamorous, but in cell therapy the source of the cells is often the whole ballgame. Without a reliable, high-quality supply of insulin-producing cells, even the most elegant delivery technology has nothing to deliver.

Key Takeaways

Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and its joint-venture partner Austrianova reached an agreement in principle with an internationally acclaimed partner to supply the insulin-producing cells for Insulinova, their cell-based diabetes therapy.

The therapy pairs those cells with Austrianova's Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation technology, designed to produce insulin in response to the body's changing needs.

The broader cell-therapy-for-diabetes field is drawing serious attention, with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX), Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ELDN), Sernova Biotherapeutics (OTC: SEOVF), and Viking Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VKTX) all advancing programs across the diabetes and metabolic landscape.

A Critical Piece of the Puzzle Falls Into Place

Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), an emerging biotechnology company developing cell-based therapies for diabetes, age-related disorders, and anti-aging, announced that together with its joint-venture partner Austrianova it has concluded negotiations and reached agreement on the terms of a collaboration with a premier, internationally acclaimed partner to provide insulin-producing cells for Insulinova's diabetes therapy.

Insulinova is a joint venture between Avaí and Austrianova, established in late 2025 to develop a cell-based therapy for diabetes. The approach combines cells that have gone through an innovative cell-programming process to become insulin-producing cells with Austrianova's proprietary Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation technology. Once implanted, the encapsulated cells are designed to produce insulin in response to the body's changing needs, offering the potential for a more natural alternative to insulin injections for people with type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes.

"We are delighted to have successfully completed negotiations and reached this important agreement, which represents a significant milestone for Insulinova and the advancement of our diabetes program," said Chris Winter, Chief Executive Officer of Avaí Bio. "Securing a world-class partner to supply the insulin-producing cells is a critical step in advancing the Insulinova program."

Winter added that combining that cell supply with Austrianova's encapsulation technology brings together the key components needed to move the therapy forward. He framed the ambition plainly: the company believes the combination has the potential to restore natural, glucose-responsive insulin production and ultimately provide an alternative to lifelong insulin injections for people living with type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes.

Why the Cell Source and the Capsule Both Matter

The scientific logic behind Insulinova rests on solving two problems at once. The first is producing insulin-making cells that behave the way healthy ones do. The second is keeping those cells alive and protected once they are placed in the body, without triggering the immune system to destroy them. That is where the Cell-in-a-Box® technology comes in.

"Our team has spent many years developing and validating the Cell-in-a-Box® technology," said Dr. Brian Salmons, Chief Executive Officer of Austrianova. "Clinical studies have demonstrated that encapsulated cells can survive for extended periods following implantation, while the capsules protect the cells and allow them to produce biologically active compounds. We believe this technology is ideally suited to support implanted insulin-producing cells, with the potential to provide regulated, glucose-responsive insulin production for people with diabetes."

Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell-line development, with a track record backed by more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. That depth is part of what makes the encapsulation side of the Insulinova equation credible, and why securing an equally strong cell supplier matters so much.

The companies were careful to note the deal is not fully closed. The agreement is subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions, which Avaí expects to complete in the coming days, with further details to follow upon completion. In other words, this is an agreement on terms, and investors will want to watch for confirmation that the definitive documents have been signed.

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The Wider Race to Replace Insulin Injections

Avaí and Austrianova are working in a field that has attracted some of biotech's most closely watched programs. Curing or functionally reversing diabetes with cell-based therapy has moved from science fiction to active clinical reality, and a handful of companies are pursuing it from different angles, each worth understanding as context.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set the pace in stem-cell-derived islet therapy with zimislecel, formerly known as VX-880. In data published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American Diabetes Association's 2025 scientific sessions, all 12 patients in the early-stage portion of its trial showed restored insulin production, and 10 of the 12 no longer needed injected insulin at one year, though the therapy requires ongoing immunosuppression. Vertex has since moved into the pivotal phase of its study and has guided toward global regulatory submissions in 2026. The read-across for Avaí is direct: Vertex is proving that lab-made cells can restore glucose-responsive insulin production in humans, which is the same destination Insulinova is aiming for by a different route.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is attacking the other half of the cell-therapy problem: keeping transplanted cells alive. Its lead candidate, tegoprubart, is an anti-CD40L antibody designed to prevent the immune system from rejecting transplanted tissue. In an investigator-led study at the University of Chicago, patients with type 1 diabetes who received islet transplants alongside tegoprubart reportedly achieved striking rates of insulin independence. Eledon's angle underscores why encapsulation approaches like Insulinova's are so appealing, since a capsule that physically shields the cells could reduce or sidestep the heavy immunosuppression that transplant-based rivals still depend on.

Sernova Biotherapeutics (OTC: SEOVF)

Sernova Biotherapeutics is perhaps the closest structural analogue to what Avaí and Austrianova are building. Its Cell Pouch is an implantable, vascularized "bio-hybrid organ" designed to house insulin-producing cells in a protected environment, the same core idea as encapsulation. Sernova has reported insulin independence in patients in its Phase 1/2 University of Chicago trial and, in June 2026, received FDA orphan drug designation for autologous islet transplantation to prevent diabetes following total pancreatectomy. The comparison is instructive because it validates the central Insulinova thesis, that housing insulin-producing cells in a protective, implantable structure can work, while also showing how competitive the protected-cell space is becoming.

Viking Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics sits in the adjacent metabolic-disease arena, developing GLP-1-based therapies for obesity and related conditions. It is not a cell-therapy company, but it belongs in the frame because it illustrates the scale of investor appetite for next-generation diabetes and metabolic treatments. Viking's shares have been among the sector's more active names in 2026, a reflection of how much capital is chasing better answers to metabolic disease. For a company like Avaí, that backdrop matters: the same demand that lifts GLP-1 developers is the demand a functional insulin replacement would ultimately tap into.

A Small Company With a Big Target

None of this makes Insulinova a finished product. Avaí is an emerging, small-cap biotech, the therapy is preclinical, and even the cell-supply agreement announced this week still needs definitive documents to close. Those are real caveats, and the comparisons above are to companies at more advanced stages. But the strategic picture is coherent: with Austrianova's validated Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation on one side and a newly secured, world-class cell supplier on the other, Avaí has now lined up the two hardest inputs its diabetes program needs.

Whether Insulinova ultimately reaches patients will depend on data still to come. For now, a small company has quietly assembled the pieces to chase one of medicine's most valuable prizes, and the coming days should reveal whether the definitive agreements turn this week's milestone into a firm foundation.

Article Source:

[1] Avaí Bio, Inc., "Avaí Bio and Austrianova Reach Agreement for Insulin-Producing Cells with Internationally Acclaimed Partner to Advance Diabetes Therapy," press release, July 21, 2026.

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Statements on this page about Avaí Bio, Inc., Austrianova, and the Insulinova joint venture, including references to the Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation technology and insulin-producing cells, describe investigational research and early-stage development that has not been evaluated or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. Insulinova is preclinical, and the cell-supply agreement described is subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions and may not close on the expected terms or at all. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties; readers should not place undue reliance on them.

References to Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Sernova Biotherapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics, and any of their respective products or clinical programs, are for comparative and illustrative context only. Avaí Bio, Inc. is not a party to, and is not affiliated with, the studies, products, or corporate activities of those companies, and their programs are at different and generally more advanced stages of development. Each company's programs carry their own independent risks and must be evaluated on their own merits.

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