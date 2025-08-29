The Larivière & Massicotte Pharmacy achieved NCODA's accreditation for its pharmaceutical care practice dedicated to rare and complex diseases with a focus in oncology.

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Larivière et Massicotte, Pharmaciennes inc., a pharmacy established in Quebec for more than 10 years, proudly announces that it the first outside of U.S.A. to obtain NCODA's "Center of Excellence Multi-Specialty with focus in oncology" Medically Integrated Pharmacy Accreditation by NCODA (Network for Collaborative Oncology Development & Advancement), which exemplifies its pharmaceutical care practice for patients requiring specialized treatments.

"Our team is proud to be recognized by NCODA as a Center of Excellence," said Christine Larivière, pharmacist and co-owner. "This accreditation reinforces our mission to continuously elevate our oncology and dedicated pharmacy practice and to deepen our collaborative approach with healthcare teams."

Such accreditation is based on the NCODA and ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Medically Integrated Pharmacy standards. NCODA is a non-profit international organization dedicated to promoting enhanced integrated care and quality services to patients with cancer and/or receiving a complex therapy. It focuses on clinical, operational and collaborative practices of pharmacies dedicated to specialized therapy care, including oncology. The Canadian Pharmacy Accreditation Services, an NCODA company, now offers other Canadian pharmacies the opportunity to follow the lead and obtain accreditation.

"Achieving this designation validates the work that the pharmacy Larivière et Massicotte is doing in advancing patient care," said Michael Reff, RPh, MBA, NCODA Executive Director and Founder. "With this being the first NCODA accreditation in Canada, we look forward to collaborating with additional pharmacies committed to our shared mission of ensuring that patients everywhere receive the highest level of care through a model rooted in quality, compassion, and teamwork."

By implementing this initiative, the pharmacy Larivière et Massicotte asserts its willingness to the following:

To demonstrate the value of a dedicated practice and integrated community-based pharmacy care approach;

To offer structured, rigorous and human follow-up to patients taking specialized medications;

To support healthcare professionals' whose limited resources make it difficult to access and manage complex therapy.

About Larivière et Massicotte, Pharmaciennes inc.

Larivière et Massicotte, Pharmaciennes is an expertise pharmacy providing pharmacy care services dedicated in oncology and rare diseases. It is a team of nearly 40 employees who work in partnership with local pharmacists, health care teams across the province to assist patients affected by a rare or complex disease. It seeks to innovate by continually improving its pharmacy practice to optimize the support of patients taking specialized medications in Quebec.

About NCODA

NCODA (Network for Collaborative Oncology Development & Advancement) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of oncology patient-centered care. It supports cancer care professionals through collaboration, education, and innovation, ensuring that each patient receives personalized and quality care. NCODA is also renowned for its accreditation program of medically integrated practices.

About Canadian Pharmacy Accreditation Services

Canadian Pharmacy Accreditation Services (CPAS), an NCODA company, reflects NCODA's expanding commitment to advancing patient-centered pharmacy care across the Canadian healthcare system landscape. CPAS delivers a rigorous, yet accessible accreditation pathway designed for pharmacies of all sizes. Built on NCODA's proven medically integrated pharmacy model, CPAS supports Canadian pharmacies in improving pharmacy care standards of clinical practice, quality, and safety through a collaborative, patient-first approach.

