MONTRÉAL, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The James Bay Eeyou Corporation and JHD Immobilier have announced their intention to bid on the acquisition of the former Hudson's Bay building in downtown Montreal, located at 585 Sainte-Catherine Street West. With a $400 million investment, the developers plan to transform this iconic building into a museum and cultural hub, celebrating the heritage and contemporary vitality of the Cree nation.

"This building represents much more than a commercial acquisition; it embodies over 350 years of shared history between our people and the Hudson's Bay Company. We see this project as a way to give the building new life while preserving its soul," said Henry Gull, President of the James Bay Eeyou Corporation.

A Landmark Project in the Heart of Downtown

The proposed redevelopment includes a museum dedicated to the fur trade and exchanges between the Cree and the Hudson's Bay Company, as well as an urban Indigenous cultural center, experiential spaces, retail showcases, mixed-use facilities, and a hotel complex. The venue will serve as a place of gathering, learning, and sharing for Montrealers and visitors alike.

A Project of Healing and Reconciliation

For the Cree Nation, the initiative goes beyond a real estate transaction.

"We return today not to trade furs, but to reclaim a place that our ancestors never left in their hearts," said Henry Gull, Cree Nation Spokesperson.

Julien Hamel-Doyon, President of JHD Real Estate, added: "This initiative reflects our values of urban development and heritage preservation. It ensures the economic and cultural sustainability of this site while bringing new life to downtown Montreal."

Revitalizing a Legacy at the Heart of Montreal

For more than 355 years, the Cree have maintained deep historical ties with the Hudson's Bay Company. Originating in the 17th century, this trade forged alliances and exchanges that went far beyond fur trading. It became a space of cultural exchange, knowledge sharing, and bonds that left a lasting mark on the land and on relations between nations.

Government Collaboration

The redevelopment, scheduled to open in 2029, requires zoning approval from the City of Montreal. The developers will work closely with all three levels of government to establish this initiative as a benchmark for nation-to-nation partnership.

About JHD Real Estate

JHD Real Estate is a Canadian company specializing in mixed-use real estate development in urban environments. Known for its expertise in revitalizing heritage sites, JHD brings innovative and sustainable projects to life.

About the Eeyou Corporation

Founded in 1986, the James Bay Eeyou Corporation has spent nearly 40 years advancing economic opportunities for the Cree community. Today, it plays a central role in economic development in Quebec and Canada.

SOURCE JHD Immobilier

Media Contact: Katia Battou, Casacom, [email protected], 514 378-1005