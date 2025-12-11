ST-EUSTACHE, QC, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Christie Innomed Inc., a leader in medical imaging and health technologies, announces that Dr. Michel Vachon and Nicolas Vachon have acquired all the shares of Group Christie and its subsidiaries.

This transaction, carried out with the support of the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), consolidates the company's governance and strengthens its ability to pursue its long-term growth and innovation strategy.

Dr. Michel Vachon and Nicolas Vachon (CNW Group/Christie Innomed)

"This acquisition represents a turning point for our organization. By consolidating the ownership of the group, we gain agility and strategic consistency. With BDC's support, we have solid leverage to invest in our growth, innovate, and create sustainable value for our employees, customers, and partners," explain Dr. Michel Vachon and Nicolas Vachon, co-owners of Group Christie.

Founded in 1954 by Robert L. Vachon, Christie Innomed remains committed to innovation and quality of care. With over 70 years of expertise and a network of highly qualified specialists across North America, the company supports healthcare systems in their transformation and continuous improvement of their practices.

Under the leadership of Nicolas Vachon, appointed President and CEO in January 2025 and representing the third generation of the family, Christie Innomed draws on its partners to offer high-performance, sustainable solutions tailored to the needs of the North American market. This acquisition also illustrates the management's commitment to continuing the company's transformation while remaining true to its founding values: authenticity, innovation, collaboration, and service excellence.

"With its medical imaging and information management solutions, Christie Innomed brings an essential contribution to a sector undergoing rapid modernization. Supporting SME owners in their growth opportunities, such as business transfers, is fully in line with our purpose as a development bank," said Mouhamad Mrad, Vice President, Corporate Financing, BDC.

About Christie Innomed

Founded in 1954, Christie Innomed develops, distributes, integrates, and supports innovative medical imaging and medical information management equipment that improves the performance of healthcare institutions. Christie Innomed is a leader in Medical Imaging Equipment Solutions, Service Solutions & Multi-Vendor Services (MVS), and Health IT Solutions, with over 200 dedicated specialists serving more than 2,500 hospitals and clinics across Canada and the United States. Through its commitment to innovation and service, Christie Innomed contributes every day to making healthcare more accessible, more efficient, and more human. To learn more about Christie Innomed, visit www.christieinnomed.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)

BDC is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. BDC's development role means we are in a state of perpetual evolution – wherever entrepreneurs go and whatever the Canadian economy needs – we will be there to help them defy the odds. 80 years later, that commitment remains very much alive. Our financing and investments in fiscal 2025 will add an estimated $25 billion to Canada's GDP over the next five years. We are one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and Canada's Best Diversity Employers, and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013. For more information on our products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc.ca or join BDC on social media.

For media inquiries: Muriel Haraoui, Christie Innomed, (514) 265-5631, [email protected]