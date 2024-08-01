A new CAA survey reveals more than half of Ontario motorists engage in dangerous driving behaviours

THORNHILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - A recent study on dangerous driving conducted by CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) revealed that more than half of Ontario motorists, 55 per cent, admit to engaging in risky and unsafe driving behaviours in the past year. According to the survey, this number increases to 61 per cent amongst young drivers aged 18 to 34.

More than half of Ontario motorists, 55 per cent, admit to engaging in risky and unsafe driving behaviours in the past year (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

"Dangerous driving behaviours, such as speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving, continue to pose significant risks on our roads," says Michael Stewart, community relations consultant for CAA SCO. "These actions not only endanger the lives of the drivers themselves but also put all road users at risk. We must prioritize road safety by promoting responsible driving habits."

Of those surveyed, the top five dangerous driving behaviours that motorists engaged in are,

Speeding (41 per cent) Distracted driving (20 per cent) Unsafe lane changes (9 per cent) Aggressive driving (8 per cent) Running red lights (7 per cent)

In contrast, those surveyed say they frequently witnessed others driving dangerously far more often.

Speeding (84 per cent) Unsafe lane changes (76 per cent) Aggressive driving (76 per cent) Distracted driving (73 per cent) Running red lights (56 per cent)

"The data tells us that it is far more prevalent for people to see others driving dangerously rather than admitting that they themselves are carrying out the same behaviour," adds Stewart.

The survey found that speeding continues to be the leading concern for Ontario motorists, especially on roads with higher speed limits.

According to the study, 86 per cent of motorists feel safe on residential streets, compared to only 68 per cent on posted 110-kilometre-per-hour highways.

"Ontarians frequently witness dangerous driving behaviours, especially on highways," says Stewart, "the important thing to remember is that the risk of collision can increase when travelling at higher speeds."

Four out of 10 Ontario drivers will actively avoid roads with ASE

Ontario drivers favour stricter fines and penalties to combat the increasing amount of dangerous driving across the province. This year alone, 35 per cent of Ontarians indicated that penalties and fines for speeding and stunt driving have influenced their driving behaviour – up seven per cent from last year.

The study also found that more than three-quarters of Ontario drivers (78 per cent) believe that automated speed enforcement (ASE) can help deter drivers from speeding, as 70 per cent of Ontario drivers admit that they will slow down in the presence of an ASE camera.

"It is no surprise that Ontario motorists are in favour of stricter penalties as speeding and dangerous driving continue to be an issue," says Stewart, "what is surprising, however, is that despite the support for ASE, four out of 10 Ontario drivers will actively avoid roads where an ASE is present, an increase from last year."

According to the survey, Ontarians support the presence of ASE on all types of streets, especially near schools (84 per cent) and community centres (81 per cent). A total of 17 per cent of Ontario drivers, equivalent to more than 1.5 million individuals, have received a ticket from an ASE camera in the past.

"CAA SCO continues to advocate for road safety for all road users," says Stewart. "Our hope is that through education and awareness of the repercussions, we can begin to see a steady decrease in dangerous driving across all roads."

For more information, please visit www.caasco.com/speeding

The online survey was conducted by DIG Insights from April 1 to April 16, 2024, with 1,509 Ontario drivers aged 18 and older. Based on the sample size of n=1,509 and with a confidence level of 95 per cent, the margin of error for this research is +/- 2%.)

