MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Intelcom is announcing the upcoming opening of a new automated sorting centre in the Champlain industrial park in Candiac – a 190,000 sq. ft. facility developed by Rosefellow. Purpose-built to meet Intelcom's specific operational needs and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this sorting centre will become a strategic component in the expansion of Intelcom's network and will ultimately employ more than 170 people.

This project is part of the company's ongoing efforts to optimize operations across the Greater Montréal area while supporting the automation strategy for its largest sorting centres. Building on the opening of the Laval site in 2025, it further strengthens a national network that now reaches 96% of the Canadian population.

A purpose‑built site to advance Intelcom's Québec network

With this new Candiac facility, Intelcom continues to advance and consolidate its infrastructure in Québec, where the company employs more than 2,000 people, including nearly 600 at its Montréal headquarters in Griffintown.

Strategically located at the junction of Highways 15 and 30, the future sorting centre will help rebalance parcel volumes across the Greater Montréal area among the Laval, Anjou, and Candiac facilities, while expanding Intelcom's presence on the South Shore. This centre will also enable increased parcel-processing capacity and enhanced operational performance through the integration of high‑efficiency automated sorting technologies.

This is the second collaboration between Intelcom and Rosefellow in the Greater Montréal area; the automated sorting centre in Laval, inaugurated in 2025, also resulted from this partnership.

Construction work in Candiac is scheduled to begin in May 2026, representing an investment of more than $45 million by Rosefellow.

Transition of operations in Saint‑Laurent and Beloeil

The construction of the new Candiac sorting centre will, over the coming months, lead to the transition of operations away from the current Saint‑Laurent facility. The transition plan includes close support for employees. The majority of employees affected by this change will be offered relocation opportunities within Intelcom's existing Greater Montréal facilities – Anjou, Laval and Candiac – helping ensure job continuity and maintain internal operational expertise. A dedicated support service is already in place to assist employees as they select their next assignment.

In parallel, operations currently carried out at the Beloeil sorting station will be transferred to Candiac. Nearly all employees from that location will be able to continue working at Intelcom after this transition.

About Intelcom

Founded in 1986 and based in Montréal, Intelcom Courrier Canada Inc. is a logistics technology company specializing in last‑mile delivery. With a Canadian network reaching 96% of the population and a proprietary technology platform, Intelcom provides complete, simple, fast and predictable parcel delivery and return solutions across the country.

Its combined expertise in technology and logistics enables Intelcom to offer retailers and their customers modern, flexible delivery solutions tailored to their needs. In addition to operating under the name Intelcom in Québec, the company conducts its operations under the Dragonfly brand elsewhere in Canada, as well as in Australia since 2021 and the Netherlands since 2025.

Learn more about Intelcom at intelcom.ca.

About Rosefellow

Founded in Montréal, Rosefellow is a real estate development firm specializing in large‑scale industrial and residential projects. The company prioritizes strategic locations, rigorous execution and a long‑term vision to create durable, institutional‑quality assets across Canada.

