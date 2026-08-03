A Historic First for Canada - From August 26 to September 12, 2026: The WSOP Super Circuit Comes to Canada with More Than $14 Million in Guaranteed Prize Pools

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- For the first time in its history, the WSOP Super Circuit (World Series of Poker) is coming to Canada. From August 26 to September 12, 2026, Playground, located just 20 minutes south of Montreal, will host this prestigious international poker festival, recognized as one of the world's premier poker tournament circuits, featuring more than $14 million in guaranteed prize pools.

Over 18 days, amateur and professional players from around the globe will gather at Playground to compete in an exceptional festival featuring 18 official WSOP Super Circuit events, where the coveted WSOP Super Circuit gold rings will be awarded. Players will also have numerous opportunities to qualify for the biggest events on the World Series of Poker calendar through an extensive schedule of satellite tournaments.

The festival's marquee event will be the $5,000 Main Event, featuring a $10,000,000 guaranteed prize pool--the largest guarantee ever offered in a Canadian poker tournament.

In total, the WSOP Super Circuit Canada will award more than $14,000,000 in guaranteed prize pools, setting a new milestone in the history of Canadian poker. This world-class event will once again place Kahnawake, Quebec, and Canada at the forefront of the global poker scene while further reinforcing Playground's reputation as North America's premier poker destination.

"Bringing the WSOP Super Circuit to Canada marks a historic milestone for our industry and for poker enthusiasts across the country. We are proud that Quebec has been selected to host this inaugural Canadian edition and excited to deliver an experience worthy of the world's most prestigious poker events."

-- Sarne Lightman, Managing Director, GGPoker

With championship events, record-breaking guaranteed prize pools, prestigious WSOP Super Circuit gold rings, and multiple pathways to qualify for the world's most celebrated poker tournaments, the WSOP Super Circuit Canada is poised to become the largest poker tournament series ever held in Canada.

About the World Series of Poker (WSOP)

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is the world's most prestigious brand in professional poker. The WSOP Super Circuit represents the highest tier of the WSOP Circuit, featuring substantial guaranteed prize pools, the highly coveted WSOP Super Circuit gold rings, and entry into the prestigious Tournament of Champions.

The World Series of Poker is powered by GGPoker, the world's largest online poker community, where players compete, connect, and celebrate the game together. Through GGPoker, players around the world can participate in official WSOP events and satellite tournaments, earning opportunities to qualify for prestigious WSOP championships and compete for coveted WSOP bracelets.

Information and Registration:

https://www.playground.ca/poker/tournaments/wsop-super-circuit-canada-2026

SOURCE WSOP Super Circuit

Media Relations : Felipe Del Pozo, JPM Solutions Marketing Inc., 514-616-4713, [email protected]