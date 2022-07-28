MAGOG, QC, July 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A group of investors composed of Desjardins Capital, the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, Fondaction, and NEXCAP, led by NEXCAP Partners, has acquired a controlling interest in the Gecko Alliance Group.

The Gecko Alliance Group is a world leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of control systems, keyboards, pumps, and spa accessories for over 30 years. Co-founders, Michel Authier and Benoit Laflamme, remain shareholders who are committed to its strategic development.

The management team remains the same. Georges Marchildon, who acted as Vice-President Manufacturing Operations, is appointed Chief Executive Officer. Gregory McConnell, Vice-president of Commercial Operations becomes Chief Revenue Officer.

"With its experienced team's long history of excellence and success, covering all entrepreneurship challenges, NEXCAP Partners is the ideal partner to support us in our expansion goals" stated Michel Authier, CEO of the Gecko Alliance Group.

"We are privileged to be partners with the Gecko Alliance Group, a world-class company that has distinguished itself through its strong culture of excellence, operational efficiency, and innovation capacity. In addition, the presence of leading investors such as Desjardins Capital, the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, Fondaction, and NEXCAP provides us with a solid foundation to support the growth of the group," explained Jean-François Ferland, Managing Partner at NEXCAP Partners.

About Gecko Alliance Group

Founded in 1989, the Gecko Alliance Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of control systems, pumps, and accessories for spas. With 33 years in operation and counting, this company is the supplier of the majority of major spa manufacturers all around the world. Gecko's headquarters are in Quebec City and the company has manufacturing operations in Quebec City, Mexico, and Nevada, as well as warehouses in Europe and China.

About NEXCAP Partners

NEXCAP Partners is a growth accelerator that closely supports its partners and collaborates with them to develop tools that will propel them toward market leadership. For more information, visit our website.

About Desjardins Capital

With more than 45 years of expertise, Desjardins Capital aims to value, support, and retain SMEs in Quebec. With $3.0 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, Desjardins Capital contributes to the sustainability of more than 670 companies, cooperatives, and funds in various sectors and from all over Quebec. In addition to helping maintain and create thousands of jobs, this Desjardins Group subsidiary offers entrepreneurs access to a vast business network to support the growth of their businesses. For more information, visit our website.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 748,371 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, a people-centred world of work, and a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.4 billion in net assets as of May 31, 2022, the Fonds has supported 3,620 partner companies and 296,927 jobs. For more information, visit fondsftq.com.

About Fondaction

A forerunner in sustainable finance for the past 25 years, Fondaction brings together individuals that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of society, taking action to make Québec's economy more equitable, inclusive, green, and successful. As a labour-sponsored fund, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages net assets of more than $3.11 billion invested in hundreds of businesses and financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social, and environmental impacts in addition to financial return. Fondaction helps create and maintain quality jobs, reduce inequalities, and fight climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page .

For further information: NEXCAP Partners: Jean-François Ferland, Managing Partner, Tel.: 819-829-8984, jean-franç[email protected], nexcap-partenaires.ca; Gecko Alliance Group: Michel Authier, Founder & CEO, Tel.: 418 872-4411 ext 2106, [email protected]