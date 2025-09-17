"At a pivotal juncture in Canada–U.S. relations, the Great Lakes region will benefit from Vance Badawey's strong, collaborative leadership," said Sicard. "He has the experience, credibility, and passion to rally stakeholders around our shared vision of making the North American Great Lakes region truly sustainable, one that is prosperous, protective of the environment, and filled with thriving communities."

CGLR's mission is to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future by convening diverse perspectives and interests to address the region's most pressing economic, social and environmental challenges. With Badawey at the helm, the organization will strengthen its efforts in Canada and the United States to advance cross-border, cross-sector solutions in areas such as the circular economy, water stewardship, sustainable land use, climate resilience, and economic and workforce development.

"I am honoured to take on the role of President and CEO of CGLR," said Badawey. "The Great Lakes are at the heart of our shared prosperity and quality of life. Working with our partners and stakeholders, we will continue to advance solutions that strengthen our regional economy, protect our environment, uphold responsible stewardship and build thriving, resilient communities throughout the Great Lakes region."

Under Badawey's leadership, CGLR will address, head-on, the urgent issues the region faces while continuing to build on its recognized success in establishing collaborative transnational relationships. By mobilizing stakeholders to make meaningful investments, CGLR will spearhead coordinated action on Great Lakes issues and policies. Looking ahead, CGLR also plans to expand and enhance its existing successful programs while launching new innovative initiatives in support of its mission to solve for sustainability.

About Vance Badawey

Vance Badawey's lifelong engagement with the Great Lakes region is reflected in his strong record of leadership in both public service and private enterprise. A dynamic champion of the region, Badawey has served multiple levels of government in the course of his career: municipal councillor, mayor, Member of Parliament, and regional councillor.

While in public service, Badawey cultivated strong binational relationships and developed deep expertise on Great Lakes and cross-border issues. He was both Chair of the House of Commons' Great Lakes St. Lawrence Group and Vice-Chair of the Canada–U.S. Interparliamentary Group. Known for his ability to navigate complex administrative, political, and stakeholder environments, he has consistently transformed policy into action. Badawey is committed to uniting diverse interests around common goals, making him the ideal leader to drive CGLR's ambitious vision for the future.

A proud member of the Métis nation, Badawey was born on the shores of two Great Lakes and, in addition to holding public office, he was the fourth-generation operator of the family's chandler business. He and his family live in Port Colborne, Ontario.

At this time, the Board of Directors would also like to thank Lora Shrake for her invaluable stewardship as Interim Executive Director during this transition period, ensuring continuity and maintaining CGLR's momentum as we enter a new era of leadership.

About CGLR

The Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR)—comprised of CGLR Canada, the CGLR Canada Foundation, CGLR USA, and the CGLR Foundation—is a transnational network of charitable and non-charitable organizations working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future in the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence region. Through cross-border collaboration and innovative partnerships, CGLR strives to create the first sustainable region in the world.

Note: A Media Backgrounder is available upon request

https://councilgreatlakesregion.org/

SOURCE Council of the Great Lakes Region

For further information, please contact: Lora Shrake, Interim Executive Director, CGLR at [email protected]