VICTORIA, BC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Nature is foundational to Canadian identity. Canada's forests, lakes, rivers, prairies, mountains, tundra, and oceans are part of who we are, strengthen sovereignty, support the economy, and sustain life. Nature underpins food systems, clean air and water, energy, climate and disaster resilience, and Canada's identity--yet it faces mounting threats from climate change, urbanization, and biodiversity loss. Nature is a key driver as we work to build our economy while integrating biodiversity considerations into infrastructure and resource development.

Today, the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature), highlighted 16 projects across British Columbia. These projects represent a $272 million investment to plant over 95 million trees, helping to protect nature and biodiversity in Canada by restoring critical habitats for species at risk and wildfire-affected areas, as well as supporting Indigenous-led reforestation efforts through tree planting.

On March 31, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the federal government's new strategy for nature, with an investment of $3.8 billion. A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature is based on three pillars for action to harmonize nature protection and economic growth: Protecting Nature in Canada, Building Canada Well, and Valuing Nature and Mobilizing Capital.

Key components of the strategy include increasing our protected areas network on land and water. Elements to do this will include expanding our parks network and restoring critical habitats for species at risk, as well as recognizing and expanding on working landscapes or other effective conservation measures. Federal programs have made historic progress in restoring forests and building greener communities across the country. A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature will build upon current Government of Canada initiatives that contribute to our goals of reaching 30% of lands, waters, and oceans in Canada being protected by 2030.

Indigenous leadership is at the heart of protecting nature. Anchored in traditional knowledge and stewardship, it is critical to achieving our national and international commitments on nature. This new strategy will accelerate Canada's progress toward protecting 30% of our lands and waters by 2030, restore critical habitats, strengthen ocean resilience, and mobilize new investments in nature while ensuring that conservation and economic development go hand in hand.

Quotes

"Canadians' longstanding commitment to nature is undeniable, and our government is steadfast in its goal of protecting 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. A Force of Nature presents a bold new vision to reach this target, driven by a results-oriented approach to protect and leverage our natural capital. To realize our ambitions, we will use all available economic levers to accelerate progress and reach our target. This is how we will accomplish the 30×30 goal."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"Canada's strength has always been rooted in our connection to nature. From coast to coast to coast, nature is not just part of our landscape, it's part of who we are as Canadians. Through strong partnerships with Indigenous, provincial, and territorial governments, as well as other stakeholders, we will expand the network of protected areas in Canada, invest in programs designed to accelerate conservation, and restore ecosystems. Protecting nature is not separate from building Canada--it's central to it. This plan reflects who we are as a country: people who understand that our environment, our economy, and our communities are strongest when they grow together."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Love of nature is a defining characteristic for Canadians and communities from coast to coast to coast. Protecting our natural heritage is one of the most vital legacies bestowed on us by past generations and one of the greatest obligations we owe to the future. That's why our government's new Nature Strategy is a critical tool for ensuring this legacy not only remains intact, but continues to flourish."

– Will Greaves, Member of Parliament for Victoria

Quick facts

A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature outlines a plan for how the Government of Canada will deliver Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy.

Canada has a vast amount of natural capital, including 24% of the world's boreal forest, 37% of lakes, 25% of wetlands, and approximately 80,000 species. We have both a responsibility to steward these resources, as well as a competitive advantage because of these assets.

In 2023, the governments of Canada and British Columbia and the First Nations Leadership Council committed to a Tripartite Framework Agreement on Nature Conservation with $500 million in funding.

The federal government controls 6% of the land in Canada, of which 4.7% is already protected. We will strengthen collaboration with provinces, territories, Indigenous governments, industry, and private landowners to secure areas that deliver biodiversity benefits.

Marine protected and conserved areas help protect species, habitats, and ecosystems. They also help provide social, cultural, and economic benefits such as sustainable and more productive fisheries, enhanced recreation and tourism, and research opportunities.

Canada's oceans are vital for our economy, our efforts to fight climate change, and livelihoods across Canada. Protecting and conserving marine areas helps keep the ocean healthy, supports sustainable growth in ocean industries, and ensures these benefits last for future generations.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Marie-France Proulx, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Nature), [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]