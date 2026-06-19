A first at St-Hubert: a dog treat inspired by its famous BBQ sauce

BOISBRIAND, QC, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of its 75th anniversary, St-Hubert wanted to celebrate with every member of the family, no exceptions. Staying true to its commitment to collaborating with local brands, the company is proud to announce a unique partnership with Mondou, a well-established and recognized banner across Quebec in the pet products industry.

From this partnership came a creation as original as it is delicious for your pups: the Croquetterie St-Hubert. Inspired by the famous BBQ chicken flavor, this dog treat--developed in collaboration with the LG2 agency--is available in a convenient 100 g format. Enough to make even the pickiest four-legged companions drool!

« In our goal of delighting our customers, we thought it would be fun to offer a St-Hubert-flavoured treat to our favourite pet. To mark our 75th anniversary, we are proud to partner with a company as reputable as Mondou. For once, they get to enjoy St-Hubert too, a tasty moment in St-Hubert colours, » said Richard Scofield, President of St-Hubert.

« Partnering with St-Hubert for its 75th anniversary is a privilege for Mondou, as we share a unique connection with local families and a strong Quebec entrepreneurial heritage," said Sophie Provencher, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Legault. "This limited-edition treat under our exclusive Petstory brand is a true gift for our shared customers. It's a playful--and above all, fun--way to allow Quebecers to treat their four-legged companions by inviting them to take part in this major celebration. »

A treat for refined four-legged palates

Available as of June 22, St-Hubert Croquetterie will be offered in St-Hubert restaurants across Quebec, New Brunswick, and Ontario, as well as in more than 100 Mondou stores throughout Quebec.

This treat will be available for a limited time, while supplies last, both in restaurants and for delivery.

About Groupe St-Hubert

St-Hubert has been the rotisserie of choice since 1951. Founded in Montreal, Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert Ltée now includes 119 rotisseries across Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, serving more than 21 million meals annually. Our attentive service and high-quality ingredients have made our dishes renowned--whether enjoyed in our restaurants, delivered to your home by our famous carbon-neutral yellow car fleet, or prepared at home with our grocery products. Our head office is located in Boisbriand, and Groupe St-Hubert employs more than 7,000 people across its two divisions: restaurant operations and food production and distribution. Our St-Hubert Retail division produces and distributes more than 500 food products under various brands in grocery stores across Canada. We are also actively involved in our communities, notably through the St-Hubert Foundation and our many eco-responsible initiatives. Our mission: deliver happiness!

About Mondou

Founded in 1938, Mondou is a Quebec-based family business offering products, services, and advice for the well-being of pets. Since its acquisition by the Legault family in 1983, Mondou has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from a single store to more than 100 locations across Quebec and employing over 1,300 people today. Animal well-being is at the heart of its values, and the company actively supports numerous shelters and partner organizations. Through its expertise, community involvement, and quality offerings, Mondou has established itself as a recognized leader in its field for over 85 years.

SOURCE St-Hubert Group

Source : Groupe St-Hubert; For information and interview requests: Josée Vaillancourt , Director, Communications & St-Hubert Foundation, [email protected], Phone : 450 688-4400 ext. 2104