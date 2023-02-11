The company consolidates its expertise in optimized and eco-responsible packaging in Eastern Canada by acquiring Complete Packaging Systems

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - CARTIER Packaging announces that it has acquired Complete Packaging Systems, an Ontario-based company, also present in the United States, specializing in the optimization and securing of transport packages, mainly in the railway industry.

This first acquisition for the St-Cesaire-based company consolidates its expertise in optimized and eco-responsible packaging while positioning itself as a key player in the industrial packaging market in Eastern Canada and the United States.

As of today, Complete Packaging Systems becomes a division of CARTIER Packaging and retains its current brand image.

"This acquisition is fully aligned with our vision to be a leader in environmentally responsible packaging solutions in Eastern Canada for manufacturing industries and distribution centers that wish to optimize their secondary and tertiary packaging," says David Cartier, President of CARTIER Packaging.

"It was essential for us to find a partner who shares similar values to ours, both towards its employees and its customers. Like us, Complete Packaging Systems focuses on the customer experience and optimized packaging, in addition to having a strong differentiation strategy, which is crucial to remain competitive in our industry," adds David Cartier.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with such a reputable and strong player as CARTIER, which will allow us to diversify our service offering and expand our expertise in the industrial packaging sector into other markets. This transaction will not only allow us to secure our market share but also to continue our growth," says Darren Burden, President of Complete Packaging Systems.

About Complete Packaging Systems

Complete Packaging Systems Inc. is a North American company established in 2003 that provides high-quality cargo securement products to a variety of industries in Canada and the USA. Their team of highly trained professionals prioritize the customer service experience by offering reliable, simple solutions that increase customer profitability.

About CARTIER Packaging

Founded in 1980 in Saint-Cesaire, CARTIER's packaging optimization activities are carried out in four complementary fields of expertise: its ISTA-certified testing laboratory, its packaging equipment offering, its specialized technical service and its product lines. CARTIER's integrated approach improves the productivity, profitability, and competitiveness of businesses in Quebec and Eastern North America.

