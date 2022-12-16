Elections Canada
Dec 16, 2022, 09:24 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
- On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Winnipeg South Centre (Manitoba) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.
- The date of the by-election must be announced between December 24, 2022, and June 11, 2023. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.
- The by-election period must last at least 36 days but no more than 50 days. The by-election must be held on a Monday. Therefore, the earliest date that the Winnipeg South Centre by-election can be held is Monday, January 30, 2023.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
