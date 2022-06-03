GATINEAU, QC, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

On Monday, May 30, 2022 , the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Mississauga–Lakeshore ( Ontario ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

, the Chief Electoral Officer of , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Mississauga–Lakeshore ( ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat. The date of the by-election must be announced between June 10, 2022, and November 26, 2022. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.

between June 10, 2022, and November 26, 2022. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-election period must last at least 36 days but no more than 50 days. The by-election must be held on a Monday . Therefore, the earliest date that the Mississauga–Lakeshore by-election can be held is Monday, July 18, 2022.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]