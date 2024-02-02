Elections Canada
Feb 02, 2024, 10:52 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -
- On Thursday, February 1, 2024 the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for LaSalle--Émard--Verdun (Quebec) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.
- The date of the by-election must be announced between February 12 and July 30, 2024. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.
- The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the LaSalle--Émard--Verdun by-election can be held is Monday March 25, 2024.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations
