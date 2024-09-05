A Federal Seat is Vacant in Halifax

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

On Monday, September 3, 2024, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Halifax ( Nova Scotia ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

between September 14 and March 2, 2024. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Halifax by-election can be held is Monday, October 21, 2024 .

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

