A Federal Seat is Vacant in Elmwood-Transcona

GATINEAU, QC, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ -

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Elmwood–Transcona ( Manitoba ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

The date of the by-election must be announced between April 13, 2024, and September 29, 2024. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.

between April 13, 2024, and September 29, 2024. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced . Therefore, the earliest date that the Elmwood–Transcona by-election can be held is Monday, May 20, 2024.

