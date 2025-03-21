News provided byElections Canada
Mar 21, 2025, 15:38 ET
GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ -
- On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Eglinton–Lawrence (Ontario) is vacant.
- According to the Parliament of Canada Act, if a vacancy occurs less than nine months before the fixed date for a general election, no by-election is called and the seat remains vacant until the general election.
- As the next general election must take place by October 20, 2025, no by-election will be held to fill this vacant seat.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]
