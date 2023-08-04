Elections Canada
04 Aug, 2023, 16:19 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -
- On Thursday, August 3, 2023, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Durham (Ontario) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.
- The date of the by-election must be announced between August 14, 2023, and January 30, 2024. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.
- The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Durham by-election can be held is Monday, September 25, 2023.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article