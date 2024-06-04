Elections Canada
Jun 04, 2024, 14:28 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ -
- On Monday, June 3, 2024, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Cloverdale–Langley City (British Columbia) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.
- The date of the by-election must be announced between June 14 and November 30, 2024. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.
- The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Cloverdale–Langley City by-election can be held is Monday, July 22, 2024.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
