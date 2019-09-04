A factory dedicated to manufacture dog and cat food will see the day in Drummondville

In addition to Groupe Inovo and Groupe Legault, this major project is also supported financially by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Investissement Québec and Desjardins. Strategically located on Route 139 in the Drummondville Industrial Park, near highways 55 and 20 as well as the U.S. border, this location was chosen to allow the plant to be more agile in its exports to the United States.

The plant will have a surface area of 121,760 square feet on a 784,465 square feet of land. We will find state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the production of dry dog and cat food, developed with the best animal nutrition experts. Construction began last July and will take approximately 18 months to complete, with an expected opening in early 2021.

"Jupiter intends to position itself as a reference in the fields of science and food technology. Indeed, our two family businesses have always distinguished themselves because of our sense of innovation, our dynamism and our desire of diversification. We have decided to put our vision and our strengths together in the Jupiter project to promote compliance with the industry's highest standards of food quality and safety. As we share the same values, the well-being of our employees, our customers and their animals are always at the heart of our companies' activities and Jupiter factory is a natural fit in this approach."

Jean-Philippe Désilets, Director at Groupe Inovo and Jules Legault, Co-owner of Groupe Legault

"Our government is proud to support Jupiter in its project to build this new plant by granting a repayable contribution of $ 2 million. With this support, we are relying on the innovative capacity and drive for progress of a company that will stand out in ever-changing markets. Jupiter will actively contribute to the economic vitality of Centre-du-Québec and will be a source of pride for the region! We have ambition for our regions and when companies like Jupiter are successful, all of Canada benefits!"

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development

"Seeing two large companies like Groupe Inovo and Groupe Legault choose Drummondville to join forces to better meet the needs of the market makes me extremely proud! I reiterate the support of the City of Drummondville for this promising project and wish Jupiter plant every success!"

Alexandre Cusson, Mayor of Drummondville

"Investissement Québec is proud to support Groupe Inovo and Groupe Legault in the realization of their Jupiter plant project. We intend to continue to support the growth of the innovative manufacturing sector throughout Québec, by providing the necessary support to companies such as Groupe Inovo and Groupe Legault, who choose to adopt innovative manufacturing technologies in their growth and innovation initiatives."

Guy LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer of Investissement Québec

"Desjardins Entreprises is very proud to support Quebec's flagship companies, Groupe Inovo and Groupe Legault, long-standing partners, in their project to build a state-of-the-art plant. This project, designed by passionate entrepreneurs, will promote Québec on international markets for the supply of very high-quality pet food."

Sylvain Morel, Vice-President, Agriculture and Agri-Food Markets at Desjardins

About Group Inovo

Since 1965, the Désilets family, which owns Groupe Inovo, has been passionately operating a poultry business in four Canadian provinces. The group owns, among others, the company Nutri-Expert, which produces animal feeds, and Acti-Sol, which specializes in the production of natural fertilizers. The family business relies on a great synergy between the various sectors of activity in which it operates.

About Groupe Legault

Groupe Legault oversees the deployment and support of the group's various companies, including Mondou, a leader in the retail sale of pet food and accessories.

