MONTREAL, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Défends-toit is pleased to announce a landmark decision rendered by the Tribunal administratif du logement on March 12, 2026, in a case brought by Me Kimmyanne Brown on behalf of the tenant, which declared a lease clause prohibiting pets in dwellings to be contrary to the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.

In this decision, the Tribunal concluded that such a clause violates Articles 1 and 5 of the Charter, which guarantee respect for the dignity, freedom, and privacy of every person. This recognition marks a major turning point for the protection of tenants' fundamental rights in Quebec.

"This important decision affirms the notion that no pet clauses constitute an intrusion into tenants' private lives and an infringement on their right to liberty," said Kimmyanne Brown, president and co-founder of Défends-toit.

This decision comes at a time when the housing crisis and the presence of clauses banning pets contribute each year to the abandonment of hundreds of animals in Quebec. These clauses have have often been used as a tool of pressure by certain landlords to force a tenant to give up their pet--or leave their home--even in the absence of any actual harm.

"A tenant should not have to choose between their home and a member of their family. Pets play a real role in the emotional and family lives of many people," adds Me Brown.

Défends-toit hopes that this decision will help advance case law and encourage lawmakers to modernize the Civil Code of Québec, in order to ensure greater consistency between housing law, animal protection, and tenants' fundamental rights.

Défends-toit will continue its efforts to ensure that all tenants in Quebec can live in housing that respects their rights, dignity, and well-being.

Link to the Court's decision:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XRexxBPN0mFhdq9SX7FomIyawLhsIYsI/view?usp=sharing

About Défends-toit:

Défends-toit is a law firm dedicated exclusively to representing tenants. Amid a housing crisis, Me Ré Poulin Ladouceur and Me Kimmyanne Brown, have combined their expertise and strengths to establish a legal resource dedicated to protecting and defending the rights of tenants in Montreal. Based in the Olympic Village, the lawyers at Défends-toit take a human, accessible, and empathetic approach.

SOURCE Défends-toit inc.

Press contact: Me Kimmyanne Brown, 514 231 4668, [email protected]