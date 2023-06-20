A CELEBRATION OF CULTURE AND SURVIVAL

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - June 21st is National Indigenous Peoples Day, a day for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis to celebrate their unique histories, cultures, traditions, and languages. June 21st is also the 24th annual Engage and Change Project Water for the homeless, a day to help those suffering conditions of homeless be recognized in their fight to stay alive.

In Toronto, 2.5 % of the population are indigenous: it is estimated that 15% of that group are homeless. On any given night, the city hosts over 7,400 citizens who are homeless or are experiencing homelessness. Access to shelter and clean drinking water does not discriminate. While we celebrate a culture, we cannot ignore the harsh reality that homelessness is a plague that knows no boundaries. Lack of affordable housing, the opioid crisis, poor hygiene, and a steady increase in refugees mean that the mortality rate among this high-risk group will exceed the 187 deaths reported in 2022.

In an insurmountable act of compassion, corporate partners BlueTriton Brands; Fortigo Freight Services, CIBC, Scotiabank, Perimeter Development Corporation and Toronto Police Services will distribute over 360,000 bottles of water and 3,000 survival kits of essential items through Project Water to outreach providers and homeless shelters in an effort to provide life-saving resources to the homeless in extreme summer weather conditions: Wednesday, June 21, 2023; 12 pm – 890 Caledonia Road, Toronto.

"Giving back to our communities is foundational at BlueTriton Brands in Canada – it's who we are," said Scott McIntyre, President of BlueTriton Brands Canada. "This year perhaps more than ever, there is a life-sustaining need to get clean bottled water to the homeless. Donating water to the agencies who provide street outreach and shelter is the best way to ensure that those most vulnerable survive the heat this summer. We are proud of our long history working with Engage and Change on Project Water."

COMMUNITY IS COMPASSION

Project Water is an Engage and Change program committed to helping those less fortunate endure the hardships of summer by providing such necessities as: bottled water, a re-usable water bottle, a ball cap, socks and hygiene items including sunscreen and sanitizer.

"The number of cases requested by agencies each year for clean drinking water is staggering," said Jody Steinhauer, founder of Project Water. "It is not unusual for a homeless person to have to walk over 15 km every day in search of water. With very few public water fountains and many public washrooms closed, that search is becoming increasingly difficult. We are grateful to our community partners in leading the charge in this ongoing endeavor to help save the lives of those living on our streets and in shelters and encourage all in the GTA community to rally for those whose life expectancy is at risk over something we all take for granted – clean drinking water."

Since its inception in 2000, Project Water has placed in excess of 2.5 million bottles of water into the hands of Toronto and surrounding area homeless. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.engageandchange.org.

SOURCE Engage and Change

For further information: Media Contact: Jody Steinhauer, Engage and Change, 416-785-5655 x240 or [email protected]; Francisca Gambino, francis G communications, 416-432-4599 or [email protected]