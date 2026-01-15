THE EVOLUTION OF HOMELESSNESS: CRISES OVERLOAD

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Those experiencing homelessness across the GTA and surrounding communities are again under siege with little hope for survival. What used to simply be a person on the street corner, down on his luck, panhandling passers-by, has evolved into a pandemic of epic proportions. "It is deeply disturbing to me," said Jody Steinhauer, Founder of Project Winter Survival, "that after 27 years of providing lifesaving essentials to the homeless and less fortunate, we continue to find ourselves struggling against insurmountable odds to make so much as a dent in the living conditions of those most vulnerable in our community."

More than 15,500 plus people in our communities are experiencing homelessness or homeless like conditions throughout the GTA, with an average 3 deaths per week reported among this group. Systematic failures such as lack of affordable housing, poor health care, substance abuse, inadequate mental health support, food insecurity and growing violence in shelters, make it increasingly hard for shelter and outreach facilities to provide lifesaving humanitarian relief. Add to this the new wave of 'working poor' who labour under poverty like conditions, and the affordability crisis has reached overwhelming magnitudes.

What started out as an immediate response to help those in need survive the conditions of winter on the streets of the GTA 27 years ago, has become a milestone of misery as Engage and Change's Project Winter Survival again prepares to pack and facilitate the distribution of 3,500 winter survival kits to over 145 social service agencies, homeless shelters, and outreach relief agencies for allocation to those most vulnerable across the GTA and surrounding areas: Saturday, January 17, 2026: 12 pm – The Bargains Group, 894 Caledonia Road, Toronto.

A COMMUNITY OF COMPASSION

Homelessness and poverty do not discriminate and neither does compassion. In an act of benevolence, community-minded partners Optimus SBR, CIBC, Perimeter Development Corporation, RBC Foundation, Scotiabank, Laurentian Bank, Toronto Police Services 13 Division, and The Bargains Group, will facilitate the distribution the survival kits during the 27th annual Engage and Change's Project Winter Survival. To date, over 15,000 kits have been requested to provide relief to those in need. "The appeal for kits is staggering," said Jody Steinhauer, President of The Bargains Group and Project Winter Survival founder. "The growing plight of our city's homeless goes from critical to deadly during the volatile winter season. Ongoing challenges facing this high-risk group mean that increased numbers in need of warmth and shelter are left to fend off the elements as best they can." For those less fortunate, a mere $75 donation per kit to Project Winter Survival translates into a lifeline of hope against the threat of death.

Each Winter Survival Kit contains a sleeping bag, toque, scarf, winter gloves, thermal socks, thermal reusable mug and personal and health care items that often make a difference between life and death. Since its inception in 1999, the grass roots charity Project Winter Survival has assembled and distributed more than 50,000 winter survival kits to GTA and surrounding area homeless. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.engageandchange.org

MEDIA SCHEDULE: 894 Caledonia Road, Toronto

12:00 pm - Press Conference

- Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/engageandchange

12:30 pm - Agency Pick-up

