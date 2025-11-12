Developed through a collaboration between Gutsy (Canada) and its sister company Goodsy (France), the recipe took home the title of "Best Ginger Beer in the World" at the Kombucha World Awards 2025, standing out among 360 beverages from 39 countries.

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The recipe behind Gutsy Ginger Beer has been named "Best Ginger Beer in the World" at the Kombucha World Awards 2025, one of the most respected international competitions celebrating excellence in fermented beverages.

The event brought together 360 products tasted by 30 expert judges, evaluated on precise criteria including appearance, aroma, body, flavor, and aftertaste. This naturally fermented, living ginger beer impressed with its clean, fiery ginger flavor and minimalist recipe made from real ginger juice.

Best Ginger Beer in The World (CNW Group/Gutsy Fermented Drinks)

The award-winning recipe was submitted in Europe under the name of Goodsy, Gutsy's sister company in France. The product was co-developed by both teams, uniting two passionate groups on different continents with one shared goal: to bring fermentation back to its purest, most authentic form.

"This award proves that a small Canadian team can create a world-class product simply by staying true to artisanal methods and real ingredients," said Pierrich Picard, Co-Founder of Gutsy.

Each can of Gutsy Ginger Beer contains the equivalent of a fresh ginger shot, made exclusively from organic, whole ingredients, with no additives or preservatives.

Gutsy Ginger Beer is already available in several retailers across Canada, including Costco.ca, Whole Foods, Healthy Planet, and Avril.

About Gutsy

Founded in Montreal, Gutsy crafts living fermented drinks made only from organic, whole ingredients, with no additives or artificial ingredients. From raw kombucha to ginger beer, Gutsy's mission is clear: to pamper people's microbiome and their taste buds through authentic, healthy, and flavorful beverages.

Pierrich Picard discovered kombucha during a trip to Nicaragua, an experience that inspired the creation of Gutsy and its belief that true wellness starts with living foods.

www.gutsydrinks.com

