A By-election Will Take Place in York Centre

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 , the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for York Centre ( Ontario ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

, the Chief Electoral Officer of , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for York Centre ( ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat. The date of the by-election must be announced between September 12, 2020 , and February 28, 2021 . This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.

between , and . This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-election period must last at least 36 but no more than 50 days. The by-election must be held on a Monday . Therefore, the earliest date that the York Centre by–election can be held is Monday, October 19, 2020 .

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca

Related Links

http://www.elections.ca

