A By-election Will Take Place in York Centre
Sep 03, 2020, 10:14 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -
- On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for York Centre (Ontario) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.
- The date of the by-election must be announced between September 12, 2020, and February 28, 2021. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.
- The by-election period must last at least 36 but no more than 50 days. The by-election must be held on a Monday. Therefore, the earliest date that the York Centre by–election can be held is Monday, October 19, 2020.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
