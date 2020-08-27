A By-election Will Take Place in Toronto Centre
Elections Canada
Aug 27, 2020, 15:33 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -
- On Monday, August 24, 2020, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Toronto Centre (Ontario) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.
- The date of the by-election must be announced between September 4, 2020, and February 20, 2021. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.
- The by-election period must last at least 36 but no more than 50 days. The by-election must be held on a Monday. Therefore, the earliest date that the Toronto Centre by–election can be held is Monday, October 12, 2020.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca