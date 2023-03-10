GATINEAU, QC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

On Thursday, March 9th, 2023 , the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Notre-Dame -de-Grâce—Westmount is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount by-election can be held is Monday, May 1, 2023.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

