JOLIETTE, QC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - As it approaches its 35th anniversary, AGRO-100 has just taken a step toward the future with the launch of its brand-new line of organic biostimulants under the Pür brand. The production of this new line is part of the company's growth strategy. AGRO-100 already holds significant market share not only in Quebec and Ontario, but also in certain states in the northeastern United States, and more broadly in Latin America, particularly in Mexico.

All the development research and tests are conducted at the Agro-100 laboratory at Laval University in Quebec City. (CNW Group/Agro-100)

According to him, this shift illustrates Agro-100's ability to evolve as a leading supplier to the agricultural sector in major markets. This is in addition said Mr. Beaucage to the production of products for conventional agriculture, which also contribute significantly to combating climate change by developing technologies that make fertilizers more effective and thereby increase yields. "The organic agriculture sector, meanwhile, has grown by 11% in Canada since 2020. No fewer than 7,700 farms are certified organic. In Quebec, there are roughly 3,000 certified organic farms," added Pierre Migner, the Research director".

SPRAYING USING DRONES

"The products in the Pür line will help plants produce more defense mechanisms, more enzymes, and more proteins so they don't have to expend a lot of energy--in a taxing way--to produce these molecules," continues Pierre Migner, highlighting another benefit from an ecological and environmental standpoint. These products from the new line can be applied using a drone, as is done in the United States and Europe, where this method uses significantly less water. He notes that drone application requires only 20 liters per hectare--half as much as aerial application by plane or helicopter and one-tenth as much as ground application.

The Pür product line is certified by Ecocert and OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute), two of the leading certification bodies in organic agriculture. This new organic line from AGRO-100 innovates by incorporating amino acids, peptides, and citric acid--all elements that enhance the products' effectiveness on target crops while reducing the impact of abiotic stress on those crops.

Finally, Mr. Beaucage and Mr. Migner concluded that the products in the Pür line would stimulate plants' natural defense mechanisms while respecting their biological processes, which represents significant added value for farmers' organic crops in terms of biological functioning.

SOURCE Agro-100

Source: Stéphane Beaucage - President, Pierre Migner, Agr. - Director of Research & Development; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514 898-4636, [email protected]