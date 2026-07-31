The completion of this transformative combination creates the world's second-largest sleep retailer, bringing together two iconic companies with one ambition: shaping the future of sleep across the world.

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sleep Country Canada Inc. ("Sleep Country") today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Sleep Number, bringing together two iconic companies and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for sleep across North America.

Together, Sleep Country and Sleep Number now form the world's second-largest sleep retailer, combining category-leading brands, world-class expertise, breakthrough innovation and an unwavering commitment to helping millions of people achieve better sleep.

A Bedding Dream Made in Heaven: Sleep Country and Sleep Number Finalize Landmark Deal to Create a $3+ Billion Global Sleep Powerhouse

"This is one of the proudest days in our company's history," said Stewart Schaefer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sleep Country.

"Today isn't about the completion of a transaction. It's about the beginning of a new future.

For more than 30 years, Sleep Country has helped Canadians sleep better through exceptional customer experiences, trusted expertise, and a relentless focus on our customers. Sleep Number has transformed the industry through innovation and personalized sleep solutions that has changed the way millions of people sleep.

Today our stories become one.

We have now created something truly special, built on world-class brands, extraordinary talent and a shared belief that better sleep changes lives.

Together, we have the opportunity--and the responsibility--to redefine what great sleep looks like for millions of people across the Globe.

That opportunity is what excites me most."

Customers will continue to enjoy the brands, products and experiences they know and trust while benefiting over time from greater choice, expanded capabilities and continued investment in innovation.

"Our ambition is clear," added Schaefer.

"To build the most admired sleep companies in the World.

Today isn't the finish line, it's the beginning of a new chapter, with many more to be written.

The transaction was completed following the satisfaction of all customary closing conditions and approvals previously announced.

About Sleep Country Canada Inc.

Sleep Country Canada Inc. is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer dedicated to improving lives through better sleep. Through its family of brands--including Sleep Country, Dormez-vous, Bloom, Endy, Hush, Casper, Silk & Snow, and Simba Sleep--the company delivers expert advice, innovative sleep solutions and exceptional customer experiences to millions of Canadians.

With the completion of the Sleep Number acquisition, Sleep Country now operates across Canada and the United States as the world's second-largest sleep retailer, bringing together two iconic organizations with one shared purpose: helping more people achieve better sleep.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Inc.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Harmann, Oyster Group, on behalf of Sleep Country Canada Inc., [email protected]