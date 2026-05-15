SLEEP COUNTRY OFFERS FREE MATTRESSES TO THOSE WHO DON '6 GOD'-INSPIRED FURS

Canada's largest sleep brand is rewarding Canadians who prove they too only love their bed and their momma

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Last night the city's very own unveiled an unmistakable look in his newly launched music video, donning a fur coat with some of Canada's most iconic brands, including Sleep Country. To celebrate, the brand is inviting Canadians to show us their boldest fur (preferably faux) looks inspired by the now-viral video for the chance to snag a free mattress.

Torontonians have spent the last decade proudly declaring their love for their bed and their momma. So, when Sleep Country accidentally entered its fashion era overnight, the brand was left with no choice but to reward Toronto's best '6 God' fits with the best sleep.

WHERE: Sleep Country Canada, 8 King Street East, Toronto, ON

WHEN: Tuesday, May 19th at 10am, while quantities last

WHAT: Show up in a "fur" coat (faux fur encouraged!) and get a FREE mattress

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Inc.

For further information: Madison Gerrie, Heads+Tales Public Relations, [email protected]