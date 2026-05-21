A 37,200-Hectare BC Polymetallic System Heads Into A 2026 Drill Program

American News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

A district-scale silver-lead-zinc-tungsten-indium project in northern British Columbia, with permit application submitted, airborne magnetic survey lined up for June, and approximately $4.0 million directed to a Magno drill campaign now positioned to test system scale across multiple high-priority zones

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- The cohort of British Columbia exploration juniors that consolidate large land packages, advance modern geophysical datasets across the full property, and then enter a multi-zone drill program inside the same year is unusually small. The cohort that does it across a district-scale polymetallic system carrying high-grade silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, and indium -- with critical-mineral exposure across the same property -- is smaller still.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is one of them. The Company's flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic exploration asset spanning approximately 37,204 hectares in the prolific Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia, hosts a large intrusion-related hydrothermal system including copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral mineralization.[1] Property-wide geological mapping, sampling, and geochemical analysis define a classic porphyry-related metal zonation pattern, supporting interpretation of a large mineralizing system with stacked deposit environments and strong structural controls.[1]

Magno: 37,204 Hectares, Three Priority Zones, And A Permit Application Filed

On February 27, 2026, GoldHaven announced the closing of a Title Transfer Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in five contiguous mineral claims totalling 231.362 hectares in the Cassiar District, bringing the consolidated Magno land position to 37,204 hectares.[1] As CEO Rob Birmingham framed the move: "Expanding Magno beyond 37,000 hectares further strengthens our control over what we interpret to be a large, zoned, intrusion-related polymetallic system. The confirmation of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, extensive tungsten-skarn development, elevated copper within intrusive rocks, and strong bismuth-tellurium pathfinder anomalies supports this interpretation."[1]

On April 1, 2026, GoldHaven submitted its permit application to the British Columbia Ministry of Mines for the 2026 drill program at Magno, with drill targeting underway for three priority zones: the Magno Zone, the Kuhn Zone, and the D Zone.[2] Recent and historical results from across the property include up to 2,370 g/t Ag, >20% Pb, 19.25% Zn, 6,550 ppm W and 334 ppm In -- a grade range that places Magno among the higher-grade undeveloped polymetallic systems in the Cassiar District.[2] In parallel, GoldHaven is constructing a comprehensive 3D geological model integrating historical drilling, surface sampling, and geophysical datasets across the property, with the work expected to significantly enhance drill targeting and define additional priority zones.[2]

President & CEO Rob Birmingham framed the 2026 setup directly: "We are entering an exciting and highly strategic phase at Magno, where multiple high-grade zones and distinct mineralization styles have now been defined across a large, consolidated land package. With clear drill targets emerging at the Magno, Kuhn and D Zones, alongside the submission of our permit application and the commencement of airborne geophysics and 3D modelling, we believe the Company is well positioned to execute a disciplined 2026 drill program."[2]

Equity Insider financial group has a in-depth report on Goldhaven which can be viewed here: Equity Insider report on GoldHaven Resources Corp.

The Dias Airborne Survey: 1,741 Line-Kilometres At 100m Spacing

On April 15, 2026, GoldHaven announced it had engaged Dias Airborne Limited to complete a 1,741 line-kilometre high-resolution airborne magnetic survey across the 100%-owned Magno Project.[3] The survey is expected to commence in June 2026, with an anticipated 14-day duration, and will be flown at 100 metre line spacing over the Company's priority target corridors, highlighting the Magno Zone, Kuhn Zone, and D Zone.[3] This marks the first modern geophysical survey completed over the consolidated Magno land package.[3]

GoldHaven selected Dias based on the strong geological analogy between Magno's near-surface CRD (carbonate replacement deposit) and adjacent porphyry-style mineralization and the geophysical success achieved at Hercules Metals Corp.'s Leviathan discovery in Idaho.[3] The airborne survey is designed to strengthen GoldHaven's understanding of the Project's structural architecture, intrusive contacts, and alteration corridors across multiple prospective mineralized systems.

The resulting high-resolution dataset will be integrated into the Company's evolving 3D geological model, which combines newly generated data with extensive historical exploration records to refine and prioritize 2026 drill targets.[3] The Company is also evaluating a potential follow-on ground-based 3D induced polarization (IP) survey to further enhance subsurface targeting in advance of drill mobilization.[3] The technical and scientific information in the April 15 release was reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.[3]

The Funding Stack: ~$3.2M Flow-Through + C$5.0M LIFE Offering

GoldHaven's 2026 financing architecture has been built around the drill program. On May 7, 2026, the Company announced that it had increased the size of its previously announced flow-through non-brokered financing to gross proceeds of up to C$1,200,000, citing strong investor demand.[4] The proposed Offering, together with flow-through financing completed earlier in 2026, brings total flow-through proceeds raised by the Company in 2026 to approximately C$3.2 million.[4]

The additional capital further strengthens the Company's fully funded 2026 exploration program at Magno and is expected to support an expanded drill campaign targeting a large-scale, multi-phase mineral system with significant silver and critical metals exposure.[4]

On April 30, 2026, GoldHaven announced a separate C$5.0 million LIFE Offering at C$0.25 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase a Common Share at C$0.35 from the 62nd day after issuance until 24 months following closing.[5] Combined with the recently completed flow-through financing, the LIFE Offering is expected to fully fund and expand the Company's 2026 drill program at Magno.[5] The Offering is to be conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under National Instrument 45-106. The net proceeds are intended for advancement of the Magno Project (permitting, geophysics, drill targeting, continued and expanded diamond drilling), continued diamond drilling and follow-up drilling at the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, and general working capital.[5]

Birmingham framed the financing context on the May 7 release: "The level of investor interest reflects growing recognition of the opportunity at Magno. With drilling set to expand beyond our initial program, we are entering a catalyst-rich phase where we can begin to test the scale of this system across multiple high-priority targets. We believe Magno has the characteristics of a large, multi-phase mineral system, and this program is a key step in advancing that potential. In addition, with the recently announced LIFE offering, we see a clear path to further expanding our drill program as the year progresses."[4] The drilling program is expected to grow beyond the initial approximately 5,000 metres, with flexibility to expand based on results.[4]

The Multi-Project Footprint: Three Guardsmen, Copeçal, And Three Brazilian Critical-Mineral Projects

Beyond the Magno flagship, GoldHaven owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia, exhibiting significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization.[1] The Company also owns the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil -- a drill-ready gold project with a 6-kilometre strike of anomalous gold in soil samples.[1] In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil: Bahia South, Bahia North, and Iguatu -- extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares.[1] The combined footprint gives GoldHaven exposure across three distinct theses simultaneously: a district-scale BC polymetallic and tungsten-skarn system, a North-South-American gold development pipeline, and a Brazilian critical-mineral package inside the broader Western critical-minerals investment thesis.

How GoldHaven Sits Inside The Polymetallic Exploration Universe

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is the explicit geological analog cited in GoldHaven's April 15, 2026 release -- the geophysical-discovery template that GoldHaven engaged Dias Airborne to replicate at Magno.[3] Hercules's 100%-owned Hercules Property in western Idaho hosts the Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most significant new porphyry copper discoveries in the United States, with the Property now spanning over 100,000 acres following a strategic option agreement with Barrick Mining Corp. in July 2025.[6]

Hercules's March 30, 2026 drill hole HER-25-18 returned the longest mineralized interval to date at Leviathan: 670.44 metres grading 0.45% Cu, 4.0 g/t Ag, 95 ppm Mo, including 212.81 metres grading 0.67% Cu, 10.2 g/t Ag, 128 ppm Mo, beginning at a true vertical depth of approximately 150 metres below surface.[6] The institutional read-through is direct: Hercules is the geophysical and geological template GoldHaven is now actively positioning Magno against.

Equity Insider financial group has a in-depth report on Goldhaven which can be viewed here: Equity Insider report on GoldHaven Resources Corp.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest publicly listed primary silver producer in the United States, with a portfolio of silver mines including operations with skarn, CRD, and polymetallic mineralization styles. Hecla operates at the producer-end of the same silver-polymetallic geological category that hosts the Magno system, and represents the institutional-scale comparable for what mature production looks like across the silver-Pb-Zn-skarn geological family that Magno belongs to. As the largest U.S. silver producer, Hecla provides the upper-end producer framework that contextualizes the kind of multi-decade resource base a district-scale system like Magno could ultimately host.

Hochschild Mining plc (LSE: HOC) is a leading precious metals producer with operations across the Americas, with a portfolio focused on high-grade underground epithermal and polymetallic deposits. Hochschild represents the international polymetallic-producer comparable for the kind of operating profile that a district-scale silver-Pb-Zn-W-In project like Magno could ultimately support if the system advances through resource definition and into production. Hochschild's exposure across the silver, gold, and polymetallic categories makes it one of the cleanest comparables for how the public market values established polymetallic-producer cash flow inside the current precious metals macro.

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) is advancing the Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia, with one of the highest-grade undeveloped silver discoveries currently being advanced inside the junior silver development universe. Outcrop Silver represents the comparable category of small-cap, single-flagship-asset silver-focused developer that is being repriced as the broader silver and gold pricing macro tightens -- a comparable category that contextualizes the kind of small-cap silver-polymetallic developer-stage valuation profile that GoldHaven's Magno asset is positioned inside.

Across all four comparables, the recurring pattern is unmistakable: 2026 has been the year the silver and polymetallic exploration universe has been repriced inside a structurally bullish silver and gold price macro, with developer-stage assets carrying differentiated geological signatures attracting institutional re-rating. GoldHaven sits at the early-development end of that spectrum with a district-scale BC polymetallic system, a permit application in process, a property-wide airborne magnetic survey lined up, and approximately C$4.0 million in 2026 capital directed toward Magno -- offering small-cap exposure to a multi-zone, multi-mineralization-style polymetallic system at a market capitalization that does not yet reflect the breadth of the consolidated land package.

The Window Ahead

GoldHaven's near-term catalyst window is dense. The 2026 drill program permit application is in process with the British Columbia Ministry of Mines.[2] The Dias Airborne 1,741 line-km magnetic survey is scheduled to commence June 2026 with a 14-day expected duration.[3] A potential follow-on ground-based 3D IP survey is under evaluation.[3] The 3D geological model integrating historical drilling, surface sampling, and geophysical datasets is being constructed in parallel.[2] The 2026 drill program is expected to expand beyond an initial approximately 5,000 metres at Magno, with approximately C$4.0 million in total capital directed toward Magno across the year.[4][5] Continued diamond drilling at Copeçal in Brazil provides a second catalyst sequence inside the same year.[5]

For investors looking at small-cap exposure to a district-scale Western North American polymetallic system with multi-mineralization-style optionality -- silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, copper-gold, critical-minerals -- GoldHaven offers a Cassiar-District-located, 37,204-hectare, fully funded 2026 drill program with the explicit geological analogy to the Hercules Metals Leviathan discovery model. The next reads on whether the geological model converts into drill-stage validation arrive across the back half of 2026 -- starting with the airborne magnetic survey results in June and the initial drill program results across Q3 and Q4.

For more information GoldHaven Resources, please visit: Equity Insider Full Report on GoldHaven Resources Corp.

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Article Sources

[1] https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/2776-cse/goh/198386-goldhaven-expands-magno-project-to-over-37-200-hectares-with-strategic-cassiar-claims-acquisition.html

[2] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/01/3266615/0/en/GoldHaven-Advances-2026-Drill-Targeting-at-Magno-Permit-Application-Submitted.html

[3] https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/press-releases/2026/04/15/goldhaven-launches-district-scale-airborne-survey-at-magno-to-support-2026-drilling/

[4] https://www.manilatimes.net/2026/05/07/tmt-newswire/globenewswire/goldhaven-upsizes-flow-through-financing-to-up-to-12-million-on-strong-demand-to-expand-2026-drill-program-at-magno/2338424

[5] https://goldhavenresources.com/news/goldhaven-announces-c-5.0m-life-offering-to-advance-magno-and-cope%C3%A7al-projects

[6] https://investingnews.com/hercules-metals-intersects-670-m-of-0-45-copper-4-g-t-ag-and-95-ppm-mo-including-213-m-of-0-67-copper-10-g-t-ag-128-ppm-mo-at-the-leviathan-porphyry-system-in-idaho/

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