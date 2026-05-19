The Quiet Engineering Move That Could Define How a Cape Canaveral Air-Launch Operator Gets to Flight

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) just brought in a deep-bench engineering and integration partner to accelerate its STARLAUNCH pathway from analysis to flight. In a sector defined by hardware roadshows and trillion-dollar valuations, this is the move that actually matters -- and it is the kind of move that does not need to be loud to be consequential.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- American News Group News Commentary -- Everyone knows what spaceflight looks like on the cover of the trade press. A pad. A countdown. A blast of light, a roll, a stage separation, the eventual whisper of a fairing falling somewhere in the Atlantic. That is the imagery. That is the story the markets pay attention to.

But that is not where the real story sits. The real story sits months -- sometimes years -- before any of that, in a windowless conference room where a chief engineer hands a thirty-page document across the table to a regulator and a range safety officer, and they walk through it line by line. It sits in a hangar where an integration crew is methodically cutting weeks of preparation time off the rollout of the next vehicle. It sits in a phone call between a launch operator and a mission integration veteran who has spent twenty years executing trajectory analyses that have to be defensible against the U.S. Air Force, the National Reconnaissance Office, and NASA before a single bolt is torqued.

That is the part of the space economy that does not photograph well. It is also, increasingly, the part that determines which operators get to flight -- and which ones do not.

Which is why a quiet announcement out of Cape Canaveral this week is worth a closer look.

Read the full report on Starfighters Space by reviewing the USA News Group coverage here

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) -- the operator of the largest fleet of MACH 2+ capable aircraft in the world, and the only commercial company with the ability to fly payloads at sustained MACH 2+ and with the capability to launch those payloads to space -- disclosed that it has engaged Integrated Launch Solutions, Inc. ("ILS") to provide engineering and technical integration support as the Company advances the STARLAUNCH pathway from design and analysis toward flight and launch services. [1]

ILS will serve as an extension of the Starfighters team, providing subject matter expertise in four areas: mission design, analysis, and simulation; systems engineering and technical integration; regulatory and safety compliance; and range integration. [1] The work is expected to support program planning, requirements definition, trajectory analysis, licensing strategy, range coordination and related integration activities. The ILS resource pool brings experience from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, United Launch Alliance, SpaceX, and the U.S. Air Force, and has supported work related to the U.S. Air Force, the National Reconnaissance Office, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and commercial customers.

The Company's CEO, Tim Franta, framed the engagement directly in the announcement: "STARLAUNCH is a pathway, and the pathway depends on execution. ILS brings launch, range, licensing and mission integration experience from programs that have supported the U.S. Air Force, NRO, NASA and commercial customers. Combined with Jose Arias and Catrina Medeiros joining our STARLAUNCH operations team, this engagement gives us more of the process discipline and execution capacity required to expedite space launch development from concept through flight readiness." [1]

Now stop and read that paragraph again, because the language tells you exactly what is going on.

This is not a hardware announcement. It is not a partnership designed to generate a press cycle. It is not a marketing event. It is the formal layering of process discipline and execution capacity onto an existing operational platform -- the boring, expensive, mission-critical scaffolding that a serious launch program lives or dies by, and that almost never makes it into the headlines.

It is also exactly the move you would expect a company on the right pathway to make at this moment in this market.

The Asset That Cannot Be Replicated

To understand why this engagement is significant, you have to understand the underlying asset.

Starfighters Space operates the world's fastest fleet of commercial supersonic aircraft -- seven modified F-104 Starfighters -- from a base of operations at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. [1] The Company's F-104s are operationally configurable to act as the first-stage lifting platform, carrying payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space. That capability -- sustained MACH 2+ flight with payload, from a fleet large enough to support real operational tempo, operated from one of the most active spaceports in the world -- is held by exactly one commercial entity on the planet. Starfighters.

This is not theoretical. The Company's current and recent customer roster includes Lockheed Martin, Meggitt, Space Florida, and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. The platform is flying. The payloads are real. The mission heritage is documented.



Read the full report on Starfighters Space by reviewing the USA News Group coverage here

What was -- until very recently -- incomplete around that asset was the surrounding operational stack. The deep engineering bench, the mission integration veterans, the regulatory and range expertise, the production discipline. None of that is glamorous. All of it is non-negotiable if a launch operator is going to convert a flying platform into a sustained, high-frequency launch service.

This is what Starfighters has spent the past several months systematically building.

Process Discipline Now Sitting Behind STARLAUNCH

Earlier this month, the Company appointed Jose Arias as Vice President, Space Operations, and Catrina L. Medeiros as Director, STARLAUNCH Operations -- both drawn directly from Blue Origin's New Glenn program. [2]

Mr. Arias arrived from Blue Origin, where he served as Senior Manufacturing Engineer and Integration & Production Lead, working across propulsion system hardware in multiple roles of increasing responsibility. He led process improvements that reduced integration cycle time from 76 days to 13 days. He is also a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran -- four overseas tours, two Purple Hearts, and graduated first in his class of 819 Marines. [2]

Ms. Medeiros joined as Director, STARLAUNCH Operations from Blue Origin, where she served as Operations Manager for the New Glenn Stage 2 and Precision Cleaning Facility programs, leading cross-functional teams and managing the transition from development into production operations. Prior to Blue Origin, she spent more than a decade at Lockheed Martin Space Systems as a Senior Manufacturing Planner on the Orion crew module program at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, working across civil, defense, and global supply chain. [2]

These were not aspirational hires. These were operators with proven track records of executing the transition from development to production at one of the most advanced launch systems in the United States.

The ILS engagement now adds the third layer -- the senior engineering, integration, regulatory, and range expertise drawn from the institutions that have actually executed against the U.S. Air Force, the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA, and the commercial customers who define what success in this market looks like. [1]

Process. Discipline. Execution. Cadence. These are the words a serious launch operator uses when it is building toward sustained flight. They are also the words the customer base -- the U.S. defense, civil, and commercial space community -- is increasingly demanding as the binding constraint.

Real Progress, Not Renderings

Starfighters' technical work is also progressing in parallel.

STARLAUNCH 1 is being developed as a sub-orbital vehicle designed to support short-duration microgravity missions and to serve as a pathfinder for future air-launched concepts. The Company has reported wind tunnel testing that demonstrated clean separation from the aircraft platform, followed by a Critical Design Review process. [1] Starfighters expects ILS support to help maintain the stepwise approach used across its recent program milestones.

The Wind Tunnel in the Sky service uses the F-104 platform to provide aerodynamic testing conditions in real flight. The platform can fly at MACH 2 for over ten minutes, generating the equivalent of approximately 20 traditional 30-second ground wind tunnel runs. That compresses what would otherwise take about ten days in a fixed-facility ground test program into a single 45-minute flight. [2] The ILS engagement gives Starfighters additional expertise to coordinate the engineering, licensing, and range work that supports both STARLAUNCH and related flight test services.

Add to that an expanded technical interchange with Blackstar Orbital around its reusable space platform and a partnership with Mu-G Technologies to support microgravity flight missions -- and the picture sharpens. [2]

This is not a roadmap company. This is an operator with seven flying aircraft, a documented customer history with the senior aerospace and defense primes, a manifest of program partners, and now a layered engineering, integration, and operations bench specifically built to execute against the moment.

Why This Move, and Why Now

The space economy is being repriced in real time. SpaceX is moving toward what is reported to be a confidentially-filed IPO at a valuation in the $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion range. The U.S. defense industrial base is being asked to ramp at a pace it has not been asked to deliver in decades. Hypersonic and missile defense programs are receiving record funding. The Pentagon's framework agreements with the senior primes are being signed to support production levels well beyond current rates over the next decade.

What that means, at the company level, is that the differentiator is no longer access or ambition. The differentiator is operational depth -- the ability to actually deliver, at cadence, against a customer base that has finally decided to write the checks.

Starfighters Space is not the largest name in the listed space sector. It is not the loudest. It does not need to be either.

What it is, instead, is the only company in the world flying a fleet of commercial supersonic aircraft operationally configured to carry payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space, with a documented customer roster, a Critical Design Review-stage sub-orbital vehicle in development, a Wind Tunnel in the Sky service that compresses ten days of fixed-facility testing into a 45-minute flight, a senior operations team drawn from Blue Origin's New Glenn program, and -- as of this week -- a deep-bench engineering and integration partnership built explicitly to accelerate the path from design to flight.

That is what the operationalization of a flying asset looks like when it is done right. Quiet. Deliberate. Layered. Executed.

The headlines will eventually follow. They always do.

But the work that determines whether a launch operator gets to flight -- and whether that flight becomes a hundred more -- gets done long before any of that. It gets done in conference rooms, hangars, integration bays, regulatory briefings, range coordination meetings, and trajectory analyses.

It is the work Starfighters is doing right now.

Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET). The pathway, and the people, are coming into focus.

For more information on Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), visit usanewsgroup.com/fjet-landing

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Article Sources:

[1] Starfighters Space, Inc. press release, "Starfighters Space Engages Integrated Launch Solutions to Advance STARLAUNCH Pathway," May 2026.

[2] Business Wire -- "Starfighters Space Adds Blue Origin Leaders to Accelerate STARLAUNCH Development," May 7, 2026 -- businesswire.com

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