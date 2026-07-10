A 20-Year Fusion Bet Just Closed Its Business Combination, and a New Kind of Energy Stock Is About to Reach the Public Markets

General Fusion completes its combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III, clearing the path to a Nasdaq debut as the first publicly listed fusion company

Issued on behalf of General Fusion Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary -- For more than two decades, fusion energy has lived almost entirely in the private markets, funded by venture syndicates, corporate strategic investors, and a handful of high-profile backers. That is beginning to change. Built for Our World frames the company's vision for that shift. General Fusion Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GFUZ) has completed its previously announced business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: SVAC), a transaction that clears the way for the company to enter the public markets as, by its own account, the first publicly listed fusion company[1].

General Fusion is entering the public markets with approximately US$150 million in cash, inclusive of net transaction proceeds from the private placement and trust capital. This capital is expected to fund General Fusion's Lawson program through several key technical milestones, which the Company aims to complete in 2028, with the goal of demonstrating and de-risking its Magnetized Target Fusion ("MTF") technology in a commercially relevant way. Key Takeaways

General Fusion has closed its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III, with common stock and warrants expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols GFUZ and GFUZW.

The company enters the public markets with the funding required to advance the next phase of its Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) program, anchored by its Lawson Machine 26 (LM26) demonstration machine in Vancouver.

The listing arrives as electricity demand accelerates and public-market interest in advanced energy names broadens well beyond traditional utilities.

The mechanics of the deal are straightforward for anyone who has followed the recent wave of energy-sector public listings. General Fusion Inc. has combined with Spring Valley, a special purpose acquisition company, to form General Fusion Group Ltd. The company has said it is entering the public markets with cash, including from a private investment in public equity (PIPE) and trust capital, and is expected to fund its Lawson program through the PIPE capital as it advances its fusion energy technology[1].

What makes the story unusual is not the structure but the subject. Fusion has long been described as perpetually twenty years away. This is General Fusion traces the two-decade operating history behind the company. General Fusion is attempting to compress that timeline with a practical engineering approach it calls MTF. Rather than relying on the superconducting magnets or high-powered lasers that define other approaches, MTF mechanically compresses plasma using a liquid metal liner, an approach the company argues is better suited to a real-world power plant built from existing materials.

At the center of that effort is LM26, which the company describes as the first MTF demonstration machine built at a commercially relevant scale. According to General Fusion, LM26 mechanically compresses plasma with a lithium liner at 50 percent of commercial-scale diameter based on current design parameters, and is designed to pursue a sequence of technical milestones: plasma heating to 1 keV, then to 10 keV, and ultimately the Lawson criterion, the combination of conditions required to produce net fusion energy in the plasma[1].

A Small But Widening Field of Public Energy-Transition Names

General Fusion is stepping into a public market that has grown noticeably more receptive to pre-commercial, capital-intensive energy developers. A cluster of advanced nuclear and fuel-cycle companies has become the reference set investors use to think about long-duration, policy-supported energy bets. These companies pursue different technologies and sit at different stages, but they share a common thread with General Fusion: large addressable markets, long commercialization timelines, and valuations that hinge on execution against technical milestones.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) has become one of the most visible advanced-fission names, developing compact fast-reactor designs and working through the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) licensing process. NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) holds an early lead in small modular reactors as the developer of an NRC-certified design. Centrus Energy (NYSE American: LEU) sits on the fuel side of the equation, supplying enriched uranium as domestic fuel security becomes a strategic priority. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a maker of solid oxide fuel-cell power systems, has become one of the market's clearest plays on surging data-center electricity demand, showing how quickly investor appetite for on-site, always-on power has broadened beyond traditional utilities[2].

None of these companies is a fusion pure-play, and General Fusion is quick to note that its own path remains subject to significant technical and commercial risk. But together, they sketch the contours of a public market that is increasingly willing to underwrite the long, uncertain road from laboratory results to grid-scale power.

Why the Timing Matters

The listing lands at a moment when electricity demand is climbing and nations are competing to commercialize next-generation power. General Fusion frames its MTF approach as designed from the outset for practicality: avoiding exotic components, enabling durable machines built from commonly available materials, and integrating with existing power-plant infrastructure. Whether that vision translates into commercial fusion remains an open question, and the company has been candid that meaningful milestones, including the Lawson criterion, still lie ahead.

For public-market investors, the completion of the business combination changes the nature of the question. Fusion is no longer purely a private-market story accessible only to venture syndicates and strategic backers. With General Fusion set to trade under the ticker symbol "GFUZ", the sector now has a public pure-play reference point, and the market will judge its progress in real time, milestone by milestone. The Path to Commercialization lays out how the company plans to get from demonstration to deployment.

Sources

[1] General Fusion Group Ltd. - Completion of Business Combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III and General Fusion Inc. (company primary release), syndicated via GlobeNewswire

[2] Best Fusion Energy Stocks and the advanced-nuclear reference set (comparative market context)

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Forward-Looking Statements. This publication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding expected technical milestones, commercialization timelines, business plans, and future performance. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of fusion technology, the ability to achieve technical milestones, regulatory approvals, market acceptance, competition, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this publication. Neither the company nor any other party undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Business Combination: This article references a business combination among General Fusion Group Ltd. (as of July 13, 2026: NASDAQ: GFUZ), Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: SVAC), and General Fusion Inc. Investors should review General Fusion's and Spring Valley's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Current Report on Form 8-K and related materials available at www.sec.gov, for complete information regarding the transaction, associated risks, and the resulting company's securities.

Contact General Fusion Investor Relations: [email protected]North America toll-free voicemail: +1 (833) 717-1519 | Outside North America: +1 (236) 253-6968General Fusion Media Relations: [email protected] | 1-866-904-0995

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