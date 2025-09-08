78% agree mortgage fraud creates an unfair playing field for honest buyers, while 64% believe it drives up housing prices.

"These findings confirm what mortgage professionals see on the ground every day – Canadians want a fairer, more transparent system that protects honest homebuyers," said Lauren van den Berg, President and CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada. "Mortgage fraud not only undermines trust, it drives up housing costs for everyone. Income verification through the CRA is a practical solution that will strengthen trust in the housing market and help ensure everyone plays by the same rules. As an industry, we are committed to working with the government to give Canadians the confidence that their mortgage process is secure and equitable."

The research also highlights regional variation, with Ontarians expressing the highest concern about mortgage fraud: 80% of Ontarians believe mortgage fraud creates an unfair playing field for those who follow the rules.

"Canadians are clearly concerned about the growing problem of mortgage fraud and want action taken to fight back", said Rob V. Budhwa, President and Board Chair of MTIIAC. "MTIIAC is committed to fighting mortgage fraud and is calling on the government to make the proposed income verification system a reality. It is a necessary tool to protect against fraud, which continues to undermine the Canadian mortgage industry and drive up housing costs.

The poll was conducted online with 2,022 Canadian adults between July 21 and July 30, 2025. Data was weighted by gender, age, and region to reflect the Canadian population.

Background

The findings of this poll build on ongoing federal discussions about strengthening Canada's housing ecosystem. Over the past two years, the government and the CRA have explored ways to introduce a secure digital income verification tool, with strong support from the mortgage industry and consumer groups.

Federal Momentum on CRA Income Verification Tool

Budget 2024 included the federal government's commitment to consult with the mortgage industry on developing an income verification tool via the CRA to address mortgage fraud. MPC welcomed this announcement, noting that for every $1 lost to fraud it takes $4 for lenders to recoup, and expressed confidence in collaborative solutions benefiting homebuyers.

In fall 2024, the CRA conducted nationwide consultations, including roundtable discussions and an online questionnaire, to gather input from mortgage industry professionals on designing a secure, digital tool to verify borrower income and reduce documentation-based fraud.

In late 2024, the Fall Economic Statement indicated "the CRA aims to begin implementation of this measure in early 2025" in reference to "a new tool to combat mortgage fraud". In July 2025, the CRA released findings confirming strong industry support for a real-time, secure digital tool (either via portal or API), allowing income validation with borrower consent. Participants emphasized benefits like streamlined approvals and fraud reduction.

To date, there has been no update on the progress of this tool and whether the federal government will continue to fulfill the commitment to combat housing fraud through CRA-enabled income verification.

We call on the federal government to re-prioritize this initiative and move quickly to deliver a digital income verification tool, setting a clear timeline and pathway in Budget 2025 to build upon the important progress already made.



To view the full Income Verification Report, visit StopHousingFraud.ca.

