7th CIIE and Hongqiao Forum Shine Spotlight on High-Standard Opening up

Hongqiao Forum's Theme and Topics Unveiled

Running concurrently with the annual CIIE, the 7th HQF will be held under the theme of "High-Standard Opening up for Universally Beneficial and Inclusive Economic Globalization." Main discussions will focus on topics such as industrial development and sustainable urban construction, sustainable trade under climate change, artificial intelligence, new energy storage, and new energy vehicles. The forum will also release the World Openness Report 2024 and will include a range of closed-door sessions and promotional events.

Releasing the 2024 World Openness Report

The World Openness Report, published annually at the forum since the 4th CIIE, provides valuable insights into how countries and regions are managing the challenges and opportunities in a connected world. World Openness Report delivered a comprehensive assessment of the state of global openness in trade, finance, infrastructure, climate and policies. The report underscores the need for rebuilding global solidarity, and creating new momentum for international trade, sustainable development and climate action. Stay tuned for World Openness Report 2024!

Elevating Participant Experience and Engagement

This year's CIIE & HQF GALA will continue to precede the opening ceremony and offer enhanced services such as early information disclosure to ensure forum guests are well-informed. Media interactions will also be introduced to increase visibility.

Furthermore, the forum information system will be upgraded, including the development of a user-friendly mobile platform with interactive features for easy audience engagement and appointment scheduling.

Staying Connected with CIIE's Pulse

