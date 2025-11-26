77% of U.S. Consumers Would Complete All Holiday Shopping at Small Businesses, According to Latest AT&T Business Holiday Shopping Survey

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- The survey highlights both the opportunities and challenges facing small business owners this season.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T Business 2025 Holiday Shopping Survey

Small businesses are uniquely positioned to attract holiday shoppers seeking distinctive gifts and personal service.

Most consumers would be more likely to buy from small businesses than large retailers if pricing is the same.

In-person shopping inspires more gift ideas than social media.

With the right tools and technology, small businesses can turn these insights into greater holiday success.

As the holiday season approaches, a new consumer survey from AT&T Business reveals that most U.S. consumers (77%) would complete all their holiday shopping at small businesses if they could. The AT&T Business 2025 Holiday Shopping Survey1 signals opportunities for small businesses to capture holiday spending. However, they need to leverage their unique advantages and address evolving shopper expectations.

Small businesses have a competitive edge. Nearly three-quarters of adults (73%) find better, more unique holiday gifts at small businesses. Furthermore, most consumers (77%) would choose small businesses over large retailers when prices are equal. In-person shopping is also a powerful source of inspiration: 72% of people say they get ideas from shopping in-person compared to just 28% who turn to social media.

Additional Key Findings:

Supporting local economies is a strong motivator. 67% of people say they shop at small businesses to support their local economy, an 8% year-over-year increase from 2024 (59%).

67% of people say they shop at small businesses to support their local economy, an 8% year-over-year increase from 2024 (59%). Americans are twice as likely to call a small business than a large retailer. Most people (65%) are more likely to call a small business when they have questions, compared to 35% who say they are more likely to call a large retailer.

Most people (65%) are more likely to call a small business when they have questions, compared to 35% who say they are more likely to call a large retailer. Traditional online search tops AI for holiday gift shopping. Most U.S. shoppers (58%) are more likely to use traditional online search methods compared to only 9% of Americans who say they are more likely to use AI to find holiday gifts.

Most U.S. shoppers (58%) are more likely to use traditional online search methods compared to only 9% of Americans who say they are more likely to use AI to find holiday gifts. There's opportunity to boost awareness for Small Business Saturday. Two thirds of Americans (66%) don't know what Small Business Saturday is; 3 out of 4 Gen Zers (76%) reported they weren't aware of the holiday. This presents an opportunity for small businesses to engage new shoppers and expand their participation.

"During the holidays, small business owners face tremendous pressures as they navigate the busiest shopping season of the year," said Shelley Goodman, SVP, Mid-Market Sales for AT&T Business. "From keeping up with increased demand to processing transactions, as well as managing inventory and staying connected to customers--fast, reliable connectivity is essential. AT&T Business is here to help, delivering solutions built for the busy season, so small businesses can operate smoothly and serve their customers."

How Small Businesses Can Win This Holiday Season

By embracing the right tools and technology, small businesses can turn these survey insights into real results, attracting more holiday shoppers and boosting sales. Here are tips to meet increased demand and stand out from larger retailers:

Embrace digital tools , such as affordable e-commerce and inventory management solutions, to streamline sales and keep stock organized.

, such as affordable e-commerce and inventory management solutions, to streamline sales and keep stock organized. Enhance customer engagement with communication platforms like Office@Hand to stay connected with in-store and online shoppers.

with communication platforms like to stay connected with in-store and online shoppers. Expand your reach by leveraging marketing and social media strategies to increase awareness and attract new customers, especially younger generations.

by leveraging marketing and social media strategies to increase awareness and attract new customers, especially younger generations. Leverage data insights with AT&T Connected Retail , part of AT&T Connected Spaces, to transform your retail space into a smart store to drive more purchases, reduce operating costs and improves customer experience.

with , part of AT&T Connected Spaces, to transform your retail space into a smart store to drive more purchases, reduce operating costs and improves customer experience. Prioritize reliability by investing in advanced connectivity from AT&T. With the nation's fastest internet and wireless network2 backed by the AT&T Guarantee, we deliver reliable connectivity you can depend on, the deals you want, and the prompt, friendly service you deserve. And if we ever fall short – we'll make it right.

As small business owners navigate the unique challenges of the holiday rush, having the right technology and network is more important than ever. AT&T Business is dedicated to empowering small businesses with the connectivity and solutions they need to make this season their most successful yet.

Learn more about AT&T Business here.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

1 This poll was conducted for AT&T by Morning Consult between November 5 – November 7, 2025, among a national sample of 2,202 adults. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of U.S. adults based on age, gender, educational attainment, race, and region.

2 Fastest Wireless: RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 1H 2025. Fastest Internet, AT&T Fiber: based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data, 1H 2025. Limited availability.

