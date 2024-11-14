638 Homes Being Build and Repaired in London

LONDON, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing over $89 million to help build 245 new homes and repair 393 homes in London.

The announcement was made by Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West and His Worship Josh Morgan, Mayor of London.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The announcement took place at 440 Clarke Road, which received $11,094,423 to build 65 homes. These homes serve persons with disabilities, youth, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, Veterans, women and others escaping situations of domestic violence, and people within the City's programs to prevent homelessness. 440 Clarke Road features a dedicated space on the ground floor of the building to be used by care providers, including providers connected to the supportive housing units such as Personal Support Workers, counsellors, and occupational therapists. External providers such as foot careand home care providers also have a dedicated space on the first floor.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in London, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis."– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing in Ontario, to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those families who need it most. This funding will help people throughout the London area access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs." – Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"Through investments in affordable housing, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Ontario and in all corners of the country. We are committed to making communities stronger through projects like these. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Canadian seniors, families and individuals." – Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements will open on November 22 .

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding

Project Name Program Region/City Funding Units Residenza Victoria AHF London $74,392,454 180 P.A.M. Gardens

Portfolio Repairs AHF London 1,400,000 279 Talmill Towers AHF London $855,000 57 Native Inter-Tribal

Housing Co-

operative UI560 AHF London $2,255,777 57 Zerin Place on

Clarke Road AHF London $11,094,423 65 Total: $89,997,654 638

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]