iCANSleep app offers accessible cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia to cancer patients across Canada

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Researchers at Memorial University are launching a national clinical trial of iCANSleep, an innovative smartphone application designed to help cancer survivors overcome insomnia through evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy.

English Recruitment Poster (CNW Group/Sleep, Health, & Wellness Lab at Memorial University)

The study, led by Dr. Sheila Garland, Professor in the Departments of Psychology and Oncology at Memorial University, represents a significant advancement in making specialized sleep treatment accessible to cancer patients across Canada. Up to 60 percent of cancer survivors experience sleep difficulties, yet many lack access to effective treatment options.

"Insomnia is one of the most common and distressing side effects experienced by people affected by cancer," said Dr. Garland, who is also a registered clinical psychologist and President of the Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology. "The iCANSleep app brings gold-standard cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia directly to patients' fingertips, eliminating barriers like geography, cost, and long wait times."

The iCANSleep app delivers personalized cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), a treatment proven more effective than medication for long-term sleep improvement. The digital platform allows users to work through structured modules at their own pace, track their sleep patterns, and receive tailored recommendations--all from their smartphone.

The national clinical trial, available in both French and English, will evaluate the app's effectiveness in improving sleep quality, reducing daytime fatigue, and enhancing overall quality of life for cancer survivors. Participants will use the app over several weeks while researchers monitor outcomes and gather feedback to refine the technology.

"Digital health solutions like iCANSleep represent the future of supportive cancer care," Dr. Garland added. "By harnessing technology, we can reach more people who need help and provide them with high-quality, evidence-based interventions when and where they need them most."

Cancer survivors across Canada who are experiencing insomnia are invited to participate in the study. Eligibility criteria and registration information are available at www.icansleep.app.

The research is funded by an Emerging Scholar Award from the Canadian Cancer Society and represents collaboration among psychologists, oncologists, sleep medicine specialists, and digital health experts.

About Memorial University

Memorial University is Atlantic Canada's largest university, with a commitment to research excellence and innovation in health sciences.

SOURCE Sleep, Health, & Wellness Lab at Memorial University

Media Contact: Dr. Sheila Garland, Professor, Memorial University of Newfoundland, 709-864-4897, [email protected]; For study information: www.icansleep.app