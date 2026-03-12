6 of the Top 10 Global Banks Trust Trintech to Power Daily Reconciliation and Financial Close

New Datos Insights research reinforces the strategic role of reconciliation in AI-driven Financial Services organizations

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trintech, the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today reinforced its leadership in Banking and Financial Services, where it has supported the industry's most complex, high-volume reconciliation and financial close requirements.

Today, 6 of the top 10 global banks, 17 of the top 25 U.S. financial institutions, and 6 of the top 10 global insurers trust Trintech to manage trillions of dollars in transactions and millions of reconciliations every day -- delivering the accuracy, auditability, and control required in one of the most highly regulated industries in the world.

Reconciliation: The Foundation of Trust in the AI Era

New research conducted in partnership with Datos Insights highlights persistent challenges across financial services organizations, including fragmented data sources, limited automation, manual exception handling, and data quality issues that increase operational risk and audit exposure.

The findings reinforce a clear industry reality: reconciliation is no longer a back-office task -- it is a strategic control point.

As Vinod Jain, Strategic Advisor – Fellow at Datos Insights, explains, "Data that remains unreconciled quickly loses its value, which is why reconciliation now sits at the center of the industry's data challenges. As firms lean into AI to manage growing data volumes, reconciliation across trading, payments, and accounting is becoming a strategic discipline for keeping the organization aligned on a single version of the truth."

As transaction volumes grow, payment rails evolve in real time, and AI adoption accelerates, financial institutions cannot afford disconnected operational and accounting processes. Reconciliation must function as a daily control discipline; not a month-end afterthought.

Built for Financial Services from Day One

Unlike generic financial close tools retrofitted for banking, Trintech was purpose-built to support the scale, complexity, and regulatory demands of financial institutions.

Banks, insurers, capital markets firms, credit unions, and non-bank financial institutions reconcile continuously -- across payments, cash, loans, securities, clearing, correspondent accounts, Federal Reserve and nostro accounts, and regulatory balances -- often daily or intraday. These operational reconciliations directly impact liquidity management, fraud detection, compliance, and confidence at period-end close.

"Financial Services organizations don't just reconcile at month-end; they must reconcile every day," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "With the strongest track record in the industry, Trintech has been engineered to handle the scale, transaction-level complexity, and governance requirements of the world's largest financial institutions. Our AI platform connects daily operational reconciliation with balance sheet certification, journal automation, and close management -- ensuring data integrity from the first transaction through final consolidation."

Proven Results Across Banking and Financial Services

Trintech's leadership in Financial Services is reflected in measurable outcomes delivered in high-volume, high-risk environments:

FORUM Credit Union automated daily reconciliations across cash, clearing, and operational accounts, resulting in:

1,700 hours per month of automation value

Approximately $4,500 per month in compliance and regulatory risk reduction

Approximately $7,000 per month in transactional error risk reduction

Elimination of $10,000 per year in legacy software costs

Avoidance of team expansion despite increasing transaction volumes

A fully automated reconciliation process that enables the entire team to leave at 4:30 p.m.

Carter Bank & Trust automated high-volume reconciliations across Zelle®, Federal Reserve, ATM, loan clearing, and general ledger accounts with Frontier by Trintech, resulting in:

80% or more of daily operations automatically reconciled

Zelle balancing completed in minutes instead of hours

Federal Reserve account reduced from a full-time manual role to 10 minutes per day

Reallocation of several full-time employees previously dedicated to manual reconciliation

Streamlined close process through real-time visibility into outstanding items

AI Financial Close -- Engineered for Control, Not Black-Box Automation

As Financial Services firms adopt real-time payments, embedded finance, and emerging technologies such as Distributed Ledger Technology, the need for trusted, explainable AI becomes critical.

Trintech embeds finance-native intelligence directly into reconciliation and close workflows -- combining machine learning, risk-based automation, and human oversight to:

Prioritize high-risk exceptions

Automate transaction-level matching at scale

Strengthen governance and audit trails

Deliver explainable, transparent automation

This approach ensures AI enhances control rather than introducing opaque risk.

The Future of Financial Services Reconciliation

As financial institutions continue modernizing their technology stacks and navigate AI adoption, reconciliation will increasingly serve as the connective tissue between operational systems, regulatory compliance, and strategic reporting.

With more than three decades of Financial Services specialization and deep partnerships across the global banking ecosystem, Trintech remains committed to helping institutions automate confidently, reduce risk, and make time count -- every day.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations -- driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

