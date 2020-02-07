53 West 53, Jean Nouvel's First Residential Skyscraper In New York City, Announces Immediate Occupancy

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning French architect Jean Nouvel with interior architecture by Thierry Despont, 53 West 53 features 145 residences ranging in size from one- to four-bedrooms, including full floor homes and duplex penthouses with private elevators. The building's tapering design and Nouvel's signature exposed structural system, known as the diagrid, means that the layout of each residence is unique. Current listings range from $3.5 million for a one-bedroom to $63.82 million for a four-bedroom duplex penthouse.

"Residents and future buyers now have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to live in an architectural masterpiece that has truly raised the bar for luxury living in Manhattan," said David Penick, Managing Director at Hines.

Thierry Despont's custom-designed kitchens feature backlit, translucent statuary classic marble backsplashes and back-painted white glass cabinetry with polished-nickel detailing fabricated in Italy by Molteni & C. Polished statuary marble countertops and islands with beveled edges complement fully-integrated Sub-Zero refrigerators and Miele ovens and low-profile cooktops. Each residence at 53 West 53 features elegantly crafted, furniture-grade walnut doors throughout with custom-designed bronze hardware, inspired by the tower's distinctive silhouette, and manufactured by E.R. Butler & Co. Homes include triple-glazed, floor-to-ceiling windows, which minimize exterior noise and temperature variations, and provide acoustical privacy.

53 West 53 has the unique distinction of being integrated into MoMA's architecturally distinguished urban campus. Three new gallery levels are now open within the base of the building, each accessed from and connected with the museum's existing exhibition spaces. Residents receive deeded memberships at MoMA, which include the potential for the building to host private events in the museum's iconic Sculpture Garden.

Impeccably curated amenities, staff and services elevate the living experience at 53 West 53. The Wellness Center, operated by The Wright Fit, includes a 65-foot lap pool, cold-plunge pool and hot tub with elaborate poolside vertical gardens designed by noted French botanist Patrick Blanc, as well as a regulation squash court. Floors 46 and 47 feature a double-height lounge with sweeping views and a private formal dining room overlooking Central Park. Residents also enjoy in-home private-dining service from the in-building restaurant. Other amenities include a library, a double-height Oenology suite for wine tasting, temperature-controlled wine storage vaults available for purchase, a private screening room, children's playroom, and private storage available for purchase. The building's 24-hour staffed lobby, designed in a palette of cerused oak, marbles, alabaster, bronze and gold leaf, features private entrances on both 53rd and 54th Streets.

