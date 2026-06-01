MILTON, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- 511 FoodService, an ACR brand backed by Oridian Capital Partners (Formerly HCI Equity Partners) announced its transition to ACR Canada, marking a new chapter of unity and growth in the Canadian foodservice essentials industry. The new brand identity highlights the company's national reach and extensive capabilities, while remaining dedicated to efficient and high-quality operations.

Since joining the ACR family in 2018, 511 FoodService has continued building on more than 25 years as a food service essentials supplier. The transition to ACR Canada reflects a continued progression toward greater integration which began in 2016 through a series of strategic acquisitions.

"As our business and reach continue to grow, evolving to ACR Canada celebrates greater connectivity and is intended to resonate with customers, partners, and key stakeholders," said Jean Martin, Vice President and General Manager of ACR Canada. "The transition is more than a name change. It honors our Canadian roots and legacy while reaffirming our commitment to growth and to the Canadian market for years to come."

From supporting well-known restaurant chains to serving the everyday operational needs of Canadian foodservice distributors, ACR Canada is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Agility, collaboration, and reliability are at the core of its identity, ensuring every customer feels supported, valued, and confident in the partnership.

A key element of the brand refresh is a modernized logo featuring the Canadian maple leaf, chosen to honor Canadian culture and pride. It represents a distinct Canadian identity while maintaining the established ACR brand, emphasizing both unity and local commitment.

For more information about ACR Canada and to explore the updated brand assets, please visit weareACR.ca

About ACR Canada

ACR Canada is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, education, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, our family of brands service national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever-growing product line. For more information about the ACR Canada brand and to explore our comprehensive range of foodservice essentials and packaging solutions, please visit weareACR.ca.

About Oridian Capital Partners

Oridian Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented, family and founder-owned service, distribution, and manufacturing companies. The firm targets entry points in large, stable, fragmented North American markets and drives transformational growth through disciplined M&A consolidation and operational excellence. Oridian is headquartered in Washington, D.C., please visit Oridian Capital Partners.

SOURCE ACR (AmerCareRoyal)

Gabriela Goodman, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected]