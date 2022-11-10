4Front Ventures Diversifies Brand and Product Portfolio in California; Adds Bloom Farms to Offering and Launches Island Mini Infused Prerolls

Adds beloved California brand Bloom Farms to 4Front's growing portfolio

Introduces new Island Mini Infused Prerolls following success of classic 2.5g infused offering

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that it has expanded its offerings in California with the addition of the Bloom Farms and Bloom Farms Wellness brands (collectively, "Bloom Farms") to its portfolio following the closing of the acquisition which took place in the third quarter of 2022.

Launched in 2014, Bloom Farms is recognized for its collection of clean, safe, and accessible California-crafted products. Bloom Farms' cannabis products include vapes and concentrates, while its wellness line offers a hemp-derived selection of vapes, tinctures, and topicals. The Company began manufacturing Bloom Farms' products at its Commerce, California facility in the third quarter and will leverage its active partnerships with leading retailers and distributors to further expand the availability of these products in California and beyond.

Ray Landgraf, President of California Operations at 4Front, said: "We are thrilled to add Bloom Farms to our growing branded products portfolio. The company is an established pioneer in the solventless vape and concentrates category and has built a loyal consumer following by giving back to the community. Since its inception in 2014, Bloom Farms' products have generated over $100 million in consumer retail sales and delivered over 3 million meals to families in need through its 1-for-1 program. This acquisition furthers 4Front's commitment to offering the highest-quality cannabis products while promoting positive community impact."

Launch of Island Mini Infused Prerolls

Additionally in California, the Company further expanded its product portfolio and offering with the launch of Island Mini Infused Prerolls. Made in small batches, each 10-pack features single strain, all-natural flower infused with highly potent THCA diamonds to deliver a rich and flavorful cannabis experience. California consumers can choose between six premium launch strains, including Purple Fritter; Alien OG; Papaya Rosé; White Runtz; Blue Dream; and Black Jack. Island's Mini Infused Prerolls will be available for purchase in the coming days at leading dispensaries across California and via delivery through Eaze, the nation's largest cannabis delivery marketplace.

Ray Landgraf continued: "Our new, Mini Infused Prerolls represent an innovative spin on Island's extremely popular single-source prerolls and flower products. Consumer preferences are evolving, and demand is increasing for premium, higher potency products, and we knew it was the right time to expand our offering and provide our loyal California customers with more selection from one of the leading cannabis brands in the State."

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

