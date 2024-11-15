45 Homes Being Built and Repaired in Guelph and Kitchener

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing $3,799,163 million to help build 36 homes in Guelph and repair 9 homes in Kitchener.

The announcement was made by the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development.

The announcement took place at the 23 Gordon project, which received $2,627,200 from the Affordable Housing Fund to build 36 homes. The project will be operated by Stepping Stone and will provide safe, stable homes for individuals experiencing homelessness and those at risk of becoming homeless. The site is located across from public transit, with easy access to grocery stores and a variety of shops.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund and Rapid Housing Initiative are two programs through which we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in Guelph, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Every Canadian deserves a place to call home. By investing in community projects, we're not just addressing housing challenges, we're shaping a future where housing is a cornerstone of social and economic prosperity for all." – The Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development

"The County of Wellington is committed to ending homelessness in Guelph-Wellington. This critical funding provided by the Government of Canada will help create 24 new emergency shelter beds and 12 new units of transitional housing at 23 Gordon St in Guelph and will be instrumental in supporting the health and well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness." – The County of Wellington Warden, Andy Lennox

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritizedApplications including these enhancements will open on November 22 .

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding

Project Name Program Region/City Funding Units/Beds 23 Gordon AHF Guelph $ 2,627,200 3,799,163 36 Thresholds - Lawrence RHI 2.0 Kitchener $ 1,171,963 9 Total $ 3,799,163 45

