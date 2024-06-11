42Gears Achieves Gold Partner Status in the Android Enterprise Partner Program

BENGALURU, India, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- 42Gears is excited to announce that the company has achieved Gold Partner status in the Android Enterprise Partner Program. This achievement is a key milestone for 42Gears, and solidifies the company's commitment to delivering world-class Android Enterprise device management solutions for its enterprise partners and customers.

By becoming a Android Enterprise Gold Partner, 42Gears offers the following capabilities to its customers:

Proven expertise in delivering advanced device security and management features powered by Android Enterprise

Access to up-to-date documentation and guides on best practices for Android device management and support

Firm commitment to staying updated on the latest Android Enterprise features and training requirements

"We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Android Enterprise by becoming an Android Enterprise Gold Partner," said Onkar Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of 42Gears. "This recognition confirms our team's commitment towards offering cutting-edge Android device management solutions and support to our customers. As an Android Enterprise Gold Partner, we look forward to providing world-class service and support to our customers in managing and securing their Android device ecosystem."

"We are excited to welcome 42Gears to the Android Enterprise Partner Program as a Gold partner," said Ken Schutt, Director of Android Enterprise Partnerships. "By becoming a Gold partner, 42Gears has gone above and beyond for their customers, ensuring they receive top-tier customer service, support, and solutions to help them grow their business."

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leader in enterprise IT management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 160 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network.

For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com

Legal Disclaimer

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210925/42Gears1_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 42Gears

For further information: Media Contact: Surabhi Thakur, [email protected], +91 9886031272