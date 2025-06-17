42Gears Launches SureIdP -- Zero Trust Identity and Access Management Solution for Secure, Seamless Enterprise Access

BENGALURU, India, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- 42Gears has launched SureIdP , a Zero Trust Identity and Access Management Solution that combines identity verification with device compliance. It enhances enterprise security while ensuring seamless, cross-platform user access.

What is Zero Trust Identity and Access Management?

A Zero Trust IAM solution verifies digital identities—usernames, passwords, biometrics, and device posture—before granting access. Acting as a central hub, it enables secure Single Sign-On (SSO). For example, logging into enterprise apps via Google Workspace credentials involves Google as the Identity Provider, but access is granted only after evaluating user location or behavior—core to Zero Trust security.

Why Modern Businesses Need IAMs

With rising digital threats, secure access control is essential. These stats show why SureIdP is crucial:

Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) reduces identity-based attacks by 99.9%





reduces identity-based attacks by 76% of breaches result from credential misuse or phishing





of breaches result from credential misuse or phishing 71% increase in credential-based cyberattacks year-over-year





increase in credential-based cyberattacks year-over-year Insider threats cost firms an average of $16.2 million annually





cost firms an average of annually Zero Trust frameworks reduce risk by up to 50%



Meet SureIdP

Built on Zero Trust Access principles, SureIdP enforces both user and device verification before granting access. It supports Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, and offers centralized control via a single dashboard.

Key Features

Device Authentication : Access is limited to compliant devices based on location, network, and policy





: Access is limited to compliant devices based on location, network, and policy OS Login & Access Control : Secure desktop login for Windows, macOS, and Linux





: Secure desktop login for Windows, macOS, and Linux Single Sign-On (SSO) : One login for multiple applications





: One login for multiple applications User Lifecycle Management : Easy onboarding/offboarding with group and device-user management





: Easy onboarding/offboarding with group and device-user management Zero Trust Framework : Enforces least-privilege access with continuous validation





: Enforces least-privilege access with continuous validation External Federation: Integrates with Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra, Okta, and SAML 2.0 IdPs

Core Benefits

Continuous Identity Verification to stop credential misuse





to stop credential misuse Device-Aware Access blocks non-compliant endpoints





blocks non-compliant endpoints Real-Time Contextual Controls for behavior-based risk assessment





for behavior-based risk assessment Unified Security Management with fewer third-party tools





with fewer third-party tools Improved User Experience through simplified login and control





through simplified login and control Compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and more





with GDPR, HIPAA, and more Cost Efficiency by reducing licensing and IT load





Industry Applications

Finance : Protects digital banking and ensures audit readiness





: Protects digital banking and ensures audit readiness Retail : Secures POS and third-party access





: Secures POS and third-party access Education : Safeguards shared devices and remote learning





: Safeguards shared devices and remote learning Healthcare : Supports HIPAA and secures medical data





: Supports HIPAA and secures medical data Government: Enables compliant data access and collaboration

"SureIdP is a game-changer for enterprises looking to unify identity and device security," said Prakash Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO of 42Gears. "It empowers IT teams to implement strong security policies without affecting user productivity."

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leader in enterprise IT management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams.

42Gears products are used by over 23,000 customers across various industries in more than 170 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network.

