3iQ, Coinbase Custody and Tetra Trust Complete Custodianship Transition

Coinbase and Tetra now serve as custodians for the full range of 3iQ's digital asset offerings

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Digital Asset Management (3iQ) together with Coinbase and Tetra Trust Company ("Tetra Trust" or "Tetra") are pleased to announce they have finalized the custodian transition for 3iQ's exchange-traded products (ETPs). In September, the industry leaders had announced their joining of forces to advance the digital asset ETP space in Canada.

All 3iQ ETP digital assets are held in segregated custody accounts, in cold storage by Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC, with oversight by Tetra Trust. The 3iQ ETP offerings will retain their normal course of business and fund operations with the completion of this transition.

This strategic collaboration further strengthens and aligns 3iQ as an investment fiduciary with the strong focus on regulatory compliance and prudent risk management that Coinbase and Tetra provide as industry-leading custodians.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) is one of Canada's leading digital asset investment fund managers. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U), and a public ether investment fund, The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN)(TSX: QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy. Built for institutions, Coinbase Prime integrates advanced agency trading, custody, prime financing, staking, staking infrastructure, market data, and reporting that supports the entire transaction lifecycle. We combine these capabilities with leading security, insurance, and compliance practices to provide institutional clients of Coinbase with a full-service platform to access crypto markets at scale. This publication and its contents are intended for informational purposes only and shall not be construed as an offer or solicitation of business by or on behalf of Coinbase or any of its affiliates.

About Tetra Trust

Founded in 2019, Tetra is Canada's first and only trust company licensed to custody digital assets. Tetra received its Certificate of Registration from the Government of Alberta on July 5, 2021 and meets the definition of a qualified custodian under National Instrument 31-103 and National Instrument 81-102. The Company is backed by Coinsquare, Canada's premier cryptocurrency exchange digital asset trading platform; Coinbase Ventures, an investment arm of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) which is one of the world's largest publicly traded cryptocurrency exchanges; the Canadian Securities Exchange; Mogo Financial Inc. (TSX: MOGO); Urbana Corporation (TSX: URB); and others. Led by a first-class team of security and business experts and a Board of Directors with extensive trust company experience, Tetra delivers the most advanced digital asset storage technology in the industry. For further information visit www.tetratrust.com.

Not for distribution to Australia newswire services or for dissemination in Australia.

This announcement and the information contained herein is restricted and is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly in, or into or from the Australia or any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If units of the ETF are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the ETF in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds managed by 3iQ. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

