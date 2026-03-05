3iQ Corp. Announces 2025 Notional Distribution for The Ether Fund

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- 3iQ Corp. today announced a notional non-cash reinvested distribution (a "Notional Distribution") for The Ether Fund (QETH-U.TO/QETH-U.TO) (the "Fund").

Unitholders of record on 31 December 2025 received a Notional Distribution representing realized taxable amounts within the Fund for the 2025 tax year.

A Notional Distribution occurs when a distribution is made in the form of units, after which these units are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution, so that the total number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held prior to the distribution.

The below table outlines the per-unit distribution amounts:

3iQ Corp.

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Record Date Non-Cash Final Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution Per Unit The Ether Fund QETH-U.TO/QETH-U.TO 31 December 2025 $0.5042 CAD

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about The Ether Fund is contained in the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the fund on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If units of the Funds are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a fund, and income and dividends earned by a fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. 3iQ is a subsidiary of Coincheck Group N.V., a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

